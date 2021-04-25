home USA Sky Islands

Sky Islands

Photo: Bob Wick/BLM, Las Cienegas

Spotlight on the Sky Islands, isolated mountains surrounded by radically different lowland environments.

Sky Island Alliance
Las Cienegas National Conservation Area
The Las Cienegas National Conservation Area includes more than 45,000 acres of rolling grasslands and woodlands that connect several “sky island” mountain ranges and lush riparian corridors.  

