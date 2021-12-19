Photo: Pete Markham, Festival (Some rights reserved)

Sleigh = a sled drawn by horses or reindeer, especially one used for passengers

Recommended Listening

Colin Bisset’s Iconic Designs: the sleigh – That’s the thing with sleighs. However practical they actually were, they are forever imbued with a mythical quality, thanks to Christmas. Like the way they glide across snow so silently that bells were often attached to warn others of their approach. That sound was immortalised in the song Jingle Bells, written by another American, in praise of winter, which was then appropriated as a popular Christmas song.

