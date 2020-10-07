Making the most of Slideshare

Logo

Slideshare — slideshare.net — has been useful for sharing presentations and documents. Presentations are then available for embedding on other websites. On the downside, the ability to edit and replace files (re-uploading) has been removed as an option.

Re-Uploading — the ability to edit a presentation and post the new version online with the same URL – was one of our favorite options and now a major pet peeve. We’ll get to ‘what we like about Slideshare’ further down, but as of October 2017 we have a major disappointment with Slideshare.

Pet Peeves

Have not used Slideshare much in the past few years since the option of replacing files was removed. Some of the pet-peeves

Problem with re-uploading. Previously Slideshare presentations could be edited and replaced. But in October 2017, this option was removed. Slideshare/LinkedIn explained: “We’re always looking for new ways to improve the SlideShare experience for our members. This sometimes means eliminating features to invest in others that offer greater value. As a part of this process, we are removing the ability to re-upload SlideShare files. You will still be able delete your older SlideShare files and upload new presentations. However, once you delete a SlideShare file you will not be able to retain the file URL, or view the file analytics.” What’s particularly irksome is the lack of any warning.

Under language, you can only choose one language (I wish there were a bilingual English-Spanish option for some of my presentations)

I am getting so much spam in the comments on my Slideshare presentations. I understand I can block people after the fact, but this is as as bad as blocking robocalls. There should be a way 1) to find all comments on Slideshare presentations instead of haphazardly finding them from time to time, 2) to report these spammers so that these accounts are blocked asap.

Besides keeping an eye on one’s newsfeed, are there ways to moderate comments?

Unable to edit URL

Unable to see final URL until publication

No way to manage how one’s ‘home page’ is presented to the world

Would like to see something analogous to YouTube’s Playlists

Key Links

slideshare.net

@SlideShare

Example

slideshare.net/planeta

What we like about Sharing Documents on Slideshare

We love to see the presentations given at conferences in advance and archived for later perusal. Sharing documents presentations in an open way (instead of say attachments) allow you to face the interested public and get critical feedback which will only improve your presentation. Slideshare is a great option. Here’s why

Creative Commons licensing – The default is ‘all rights reserved’ though we recommend some form of sharing with attribution. Bonus points for presentations which are licensed as attribution-sharealike.

Embedding – Makes it possible to share presentations on other sites

One Click Sharing – Easy to share presentations on Facebook, Twitter and Email

LinkedIn connection – Easy to share presentations on one’s LinkedIn profile

Archives: Our Slideshare Tips page is somewhat dated, but at least it’s archived online:

Comment: Because of a new policy on Slideshare, we are unable to re-upload presentations on the same URL. This is a major pet peeve, but it is what it is. On the bright side, the presentation is a snapshot in time, last updated 08.2017.

Blocking spam

Although there isn’t a way to filter/specifically block spam comments on your SlideShare presentations, you can block the users who are posting the comments.

To perform such a block:

1. Navigate to the SlideShare presentation that has a comment from a user who you’d like to block.

2. Click on the comment made by the user you want to block.

3. Click the Block link.

Please note, you can only block users after they’ve commented on your SlideShare presentation, and this only blocks them for that particular presentation.

To block a user for all of your content:

1. Navigate to the profile of the user you’d like to block (www.slidehare.net/username).

2. Click the box next to the Follow button.

3. From the dropdown menu, select the Block User option.

4. Click Yes to block the user.

5. To unblock a member, click the dropdown menu again and click Unblock User.

The blocked user will no longer be able to comment on your SlideShare presentation, send you private messages, share content with you, or follow you. They’ll be removed from your followers list if they were following you before.

Embedded Tweets

Sharing prezos openly (instead of attachments) allow you to face the interested public and get critical feedback https://t.co/qnhxLKTMzp pic.twitter.com/qEdsGQyJ2V — Ron Mader (@ronmader) May 14, 2017

