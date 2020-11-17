Buzzwords

The origins of Slow Food date to 1986. This is an Italian movement cooked up as response to the threat of fast food and the negative impact of multinational food industries. The aim is to nurture the link between consumer and producer, to the mutual benefit of both. The philosophy encourages the micro economies at the local level.

Practitioners use local seasonal produce and honoring time-tested methods of production and preparation. It asks producers to treat animals in an ethical manner and to use environmentally sustainable farming. These ideals are communicated with the clients who are considered co-producers.

Slow Food — slowfood.com — is a non-profit, eco-gastronomic member-supported organization that was founded in 1989 to counteract fast food and fast life, the disappearance of local food traditions and people’s dwindling interest in the food they eat, where it comes from, how it tastes and how our food choices affect the rest of the world.

Quotes

The mantra, if you like, is good, clean and fair, and that relates to food and the production of the food.So the good really relates to taste, that food should have good taste and good flavour and be a pleasurable experience to eat. Clean relates to the preparation of or growing of food, use of chemicals etc. or the lack of use of chemicals. Intensive agriculture is not something that is encouraged, you know, battery-raised chickens would be bad news. It really is an endeavour to get back to some natural values in food, and fair relates to providing those growers with a reasonable return for their efforts.

– Geoff Hudson, The Slow Movement

We have lost our sense of time. We believe that we can add meaning to life by making things go faster. We have an idea that life is short — and that we must go faster to fit everything in. But life is long. The problem is that we don’t know how to spend our time wisely.

– Carlo Petrini, Founder of the Slow Food Movement, September 2008

