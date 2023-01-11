Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Europe

Slow Ways

ByGuest Contributor

Jan 8, 2023
Logo

Among the highlights of 2020, the development of Slow Ways – ravenellison.com/portfolio/slow-ways – a network of 7,000 walking routes that connect Great Britain’s towns and cities as well as thousands of villages. “People will be able to use the Slow Ways to walk between neighbouring settlements or daisy-chain them for longer journeys.”

Key Links
beta.slowways.org
ravenellison.com/portfolio/slow-ways
Symbol
Online Volunteer Training

Embedded Tweets

Headlines
How the Slow Ways network could change walking in Britain – Guardian
Life after lockdown: one man’s plan to get the UK back on its feet
The Slow Ways project continues – Ordinance Survey
How you can help plot the future of UK walking – from a standstill – National Geographic UK

Planeta

Wild Europe
United Kingdom
Walk
Slow Travel

By Guest Contributor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Travel

Tourism and Travel Portals

Jan 10, 2023 Ron Mader
Lingo

Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve

Jan 9, 2023 Ron Mader
Wildlife

Monarch Butterflies

Jan 9, 2023 Guest Contributor
Parks USA

Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders

Jan 8, 2023 Ron Mader