Logo
Among the highlights of 2020, the development of Slow Ways – ravenellison.com/portfolio/slow-ways – a network of 7,000 walking routes that connect Great Britain’s towns and cities as well as thousands of villages. “People will be able to use the Slow Ways to walk between neighbouring settlements or daisy-chain them for longer journeys.”
Key Links
beta.slowways.org
ravenellison.com/portfolio/slow-ways
Symbol
Online Volunteer Training
Embedded Tweets
Headlines
How the Slow Ways network could change walking in Britain – Guardian
Life after lockdown: one man’s plan to get the UK back on its feet
The Slow Ways project continues – Ordinance Survey
How you can help plot the future of UK walking – from a standstill – National Geographic UK
Planeta