Logo
Small Business Saturday
Hashtag: #SmallBusinessSaturday
Key Links
How to participate
Neighborhood Champions
Facebook
History
Source – American Express cares deeply about thriving communities and believes small businesses are at the core of every successful neighborhood. That’s why — in the midst of the recession in 2010 — we created Small Business Saturday® on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.
Mentioned
https://about.americanexpress.com/press-release/another-reason-to-shop-small-on-small-business-saturday
Embedded Tweets
Videos
Planeta