home USA Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday

By Guest Contributor   Posted in USA
Posted on
Logo

Small Business Saturday

Hashtag: #SmallBusinessSaturday

Key Links
How to participate
Neighborhood Champions
Facebook

History
Source – American Express cares deeply about thriving communities and believes small businesses are at the core of every successful neighborhood. That’s why — in the midst of the recession in 2010 — we created Small Business Saturday® on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

Mentioned
https://about.americanexpress.com/press-release/another-reason-to-shop-small-on-small-business-saturday

Embedded Tweets

Videos

Downtown Las Vegas

Planeta

Small Business
Business
Conscious Business
B-Corp
11 • November • Noviembre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.