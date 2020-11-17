home USA Smithsonian

Smithsonian

By Guest Contributor   Posted in USA
Posted on
Logo

Spotlight on the Smithsonian

Key Links
npg.si.edu

Smithsonian Channel
smithsonianchannel.com

2020

Stemming the Tide: Global Strategies for Sustaining Cultural Heritage through Climate Change

Features
Mary Katharine Goddard, the Woman who Signed the Declaration of Independence

Events
February 21-24 Mother Tongue Film Festival
Facebook

More Links
Smithsonian American Art Museum
Press
@americanart

Headlines
Smithsonian official says he was told Trump didn’t ‘want to see anything difficult’ during African American History Museum tour
For the First Time in More Than 20 Years, Copyrighted Works Will Enter the Public Domain – Smithsonian

Misc
http://www.ustream.tv/recorded/52813977
http://nmai.si.edu/explore/exhibitions/item/?id=934

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Smithsonian Institution

Planeta

National Museum of the American Indian
Washington, DC
TV
Museums

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.