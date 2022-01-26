Photo: Sandeep Pawar, Snake River Overlook (Some rights reserved)

The Snake River drainage basin encompasses parts of six U.S. states (Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, and Wyoming) and is known for its varied geologic history. The Snake River Plain was created by a volcanic hotspot which now lies underneath the Snake River headwaters in Yellowstone National Park.

Snake River is most endangered in the country: Inside the fight to save it – ABC

Salmon Orca Project

A movement led by the Northwest Tribal Nations to save our salmon, orcas, and sacred treaties by removing the four lower dams in the Snake River.

“The Snake River Basin makes up the lion’s share of the remaining habitat (in the Columbia Basin) for anadromous salmonids, and actually it’s always been that way. The Snake River Basin really has been the bread basket for salmon in the Columbia River Basin.” – David Johnson

