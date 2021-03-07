Elsewhere on the Web

The Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act (SNPLMA) – blm.gov/SNPLMA – became law in October 1998. It allows the Bureau of Land Management to sell public land within a specific boundary around Las Vegas, Nevada. The revenue derived from land sales is split between the State of Nevada General Education Fund (5%), the Southern Nevada Water Authority (10%), and a special account available to the Secretary of the Interior for:

• Parks, Trails, and Natural Areas

• Capital Improvements

• Conservation Initiatives

• Multi-Species Habitat Conservation Plan (MSHCP)

• Environmentally Sensitive Land Acquisitions

• Hazardous Fuels Reduction and Wildfire Prevention

• Eastern Nevada Landscape Restoration Project

• Lake Tahoe Restoration Projects

On March 1, the public comment period will open on preliminary recommendations for the SNPLMA Round 18 expenditures and Lake Tahoe Restoration Act secondary project list. Comments accepted until April 14, 2021. https://t.co/hEqMWnhmqU pic.twitter.com/5P6B9rAXXe — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) March 2, 2021

Save Red Rock is proud to announce the Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trails has been given the top capital project funding priority for SNPLMA round 18! If approved, the project will receive $34 million in funding! https://t.co/8PsYSKKW3Y — Save Red Rock (@SaveRedRock) March 4, 2021

#ClarkCounty's proposed SNPLMA projects:

▪️SW Regional Bicycle Skills Park

▪️Indian Springs Park Improvements

▪️Hollywood Regional Park Multi-Use Fields

▪️Logandale Sports Complex

▪️James Regional Park Softball Complex

▪️Desert Breeze Walking Trial



📸: James Regional Park #Vegas pic.twitter.com/Z9ijoaL5CP — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 5, 2021

Input needed! We nominated 3 projects for possible funding through the SNPLMA.

•Black Mountain Nature Preserve

•Drake Street Park

•Therapeutic & Inclusion Center at the Adaptive Use Park

Tell us what you think! https://t.co/z4ygPySU6L

📷 Heritage Park; previous SNPLMA project pic.twitter.com/ZeFwXpmiob — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) March 2, 2021

#SNPLMA helps fund our state’s education system, water authority & projects that protect and maintain our public lands. I fought to protect this program last year & will fight to protect it again. #TrumpBudget https://t.co/yD4n17xVcx — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) February 13, 2018

SNPLMA is an important #NV public lands program that supports projects across #NV, including wildfire prevention & #LakeTahoe restoration efforts. That's why I will continue to defend this program from any attempt to rescind its funding. Full stmt here: https://t.co/bovLI3n388 — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) February 12, 2018

#laketahoesummit the venue is filling up. Come by our BLMNv booth & learn about #snplma snplma pic.twitter.com/LfXk9an5T8 — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) August 31, 2016

Funds released for trail construction https://t.co/mNCYYVbDcW #snplma — Friends of Basin & Range (@BasinRangers) June 10, 2019

Henderson Connections

The City of Henderson Park Planning Division has numerous parks and trails projects under construction. Parks and trails may be funded and constructed in a variety of ways, with three methods being the most common—developer-built turnkey parks, Residential Construction Tax (RCT) and the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.

To date, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded more than $235 million for 30+ parks and trails projects from the Bureau of Land Management through the sale of public lands as authorized by the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act (SNPLMA). This brings a tremendous value to Henderson residents.

SNPLMA is unique because it sets a standard for cooperative conservation. It provides for the sale of specific federal lands in Clark County and for the acquisition of environmentally sensitive lands. SNPLMA has two primary purposes: to promote orderly development in the Las Vegas Valley and to decrease the impact of urban growth on our national recreation areas (such as Lake Mead and Red Rock). When certain public lands are sold, funding is set aside and local agencies submit projects for funding consideration. Project proposals must be very detailed and fit within SNPLMA parameters.

