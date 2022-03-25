Photo: Aleta Moriarty / World Bank, Coastline (Some rights reserved)
Solomon Islands is a sovereign country consisting of six major islands and over 900 smaller islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea, and northwest of Vanuatu.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/E5SFDe1fwe2GMPAc9
Headlines
Solomon Islands Tourism Sector – Ready for Reopening
Solomon Times
solomontimes.com
Facebook
@SolomonTimes
Tourism
DivisionTourism
Stray Observations
- The population of Solomon Islands mostly live on high islands.
Wikipedia
Solomon Islands
Planeta