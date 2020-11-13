NAIDOC Poster

Songlines are the oldest living narrative of Australia, and were the focus for the 2016 NAIDOC Week celebrations. NAIDOC: “Songlines are intricate maps of land, sea and country. They describe travel and trade routes, the location of waterholes and the presence of food. In many cases, Songlines on the earth are mirrored by sky Songlines, which allowed people to navigate vast distances of this nation and its waters.”

Songlines: The power and the promise

thamesandhudson.com.au: The First Knowledges series offers an introduction to Indigenous knowledges in vital areas and their application to the present day and the future. Exploring practices such as architecture and design, land management, medicine, astronomy and innovation, this six-book series brings together two very different ways of understanding the natural world: one ancient, the other modern. The first book focuses on Songlines.



Late Night Live: Margo Neale and Lynne Kelly offer an Indigenous and Non-Indigenous perspective on the meaning and significance of Songlines, why they have been so successful in keeping Indigenous knowledge intact for tens of thousands of years and how they work as an effective memory technique and tool.

03:00 From an Indigenous perspective, what are songlines?

03:50 The whole continent is called land stories … like a spider web

04:30 Country in mind

07:10 If you want to be Australian, you need to know your stories beyond 200+ years

09:45 Singing information is going to be far more valuable

10:00 Temporal snapshots

10:30 Memory palaces are simplified versions of Aboriginal songlines

12:28 The room I’m sitting in is Hungary

SONGLINES: the power and promise.



Co-author, Margo Neale and I will be doing a zoom library talk on our new book tomorrow – Wed. 11 at 7 PM, AEST (Melbourne) time. Free to the whole world!https://t.co/VRWkphoP71 — Lynne Kelly (@Lynne_Kelly) November 9, 2020

Get acquainted with Songlines, an incredible archive for powerful knowledges, in this extract from Songlines: The Power and Promise. Link below to read. https://t.co/AN0xhTUTqe — Thames & Hudson Australia (@ThamesHudsonAU) November 12, 2020

If there's one exhibition you get to this year make it Songlines @nma Epic work from lead curator Margo Neale pic.twitter.com/AOTtonC59R — Ros Moriarty 🎶🔲📓 (@RosMoriarty) September 15, 2017

Recommended Listening

Songlines: the foundational Australian story

Videos

NAIDOC: The extensive network of Songlines can vary in length from a few kilometers to hundreds of kilometers, crossing through traditional Country of many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander language groups. For example, the Seven Sisters Songline covers more than half the width of the continent, from deep in the Central Desert out to the West Coast while others connect the Gulf of Carpentaria with the Snowy Mountains near Canberra.

