Soomaa National Park is the second largest national park in Estonia. The park has bogs, large mires, sand dunes and what the locals call a ‘fifth season’ due to floods in springtime. Created in 1993, the park is located on the border of Pärnu and Viljandi Counties.

What would locals like visitors to know about Estonia? = Mida kohalikud nagu külastajat teada Eestis?

What would locals like visitors to know about Sooma National Park and nearby communities? = Mida kohalikud nagu külastajat teada Soomaa rahvuspark ja lähedal kogukondade?

