Photo: Soomaa National Park (Estonia)

Soomaa National Park is the second largest national park in Estonia. The park has bogs, large mires, sand dunes and what the locals call a ‘fifth season’ due to floods in springtime. Created in 1993, the park is located on the border of Pärnu and Viljandi Counties.

  • What would locals like visitors to know about Estonia? = Mida kohalikud nagu külastajat teada Eestis?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about Sooma National Park and nearby communities? = Mida kohalikud nagu külastajat teada Soomaa rahvuspark ja lähedal kogukondade?

