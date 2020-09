Poster

This week South Africa hosts the 2020 Biodiversity Research and Evidence Indaba under the theme “Ecological restoration and scientific capacity for the post 2020 agenda.”

Hashtag: #BiodiversityResearch2020

Key Links

Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

Media releases

Questions

What are the key take-aways from the event?

Are videos available from the event?

Are resources / publications / reports mentioned available online?

Embedded Tweets

Over the next two days the department will be virtually hosting The Annual Biodiversity Research and Evidence Indaba under the theme “Ecological restoration and scientific capacity for the post 2020 agenda”. #BiodiversityResearch2020 pic.twitter.com/iazIPuBriA — Environmentza (@environmentza) September 8, 2020

"To achieve the ambitious goals of the #post2020 biodiversity framework, we need to track progress in real-time… We cannot do this without improved data & scientific knowledge." – @mremae addressing #SouthAfrica Biodiversity Research & Evidence Indaba#BiodiversityResearch2020 pic.twitter.com/0hVjmGK48J — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) September 9, 2020

Planeta