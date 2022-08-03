home Parks, South Africa, Water August 1 is Marine Protected Areas Day in South Africa

August 1 is Marine Protected Areas Day in South Africa

By Ron Mader   Posted in Parks South Africa Water
Posted on
Photo: Flow Communications, Kynsna (Some rights reserved)


August 1 is Marine Protected Areas Daymarineprotectedareas.org.za/mpa-day – in South Africa. Hashtag: #MPADay

Key Links
marineprotectedareas.org.za
explore

Background
marineprotectedareas.org.za: A Marine Protected Area (MPA) is an area of coastline or ocean that is specially protected for the benefit of people and nature. MPAs help manage part of the marine environment to promote fisheries sustainability, keep marine ecosystems working properly, and protect the range of species living there, helping people to benefit from the ocean. In South Africa, MPAs are declared through the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act.

Headlines
Marine Protected Areas Outlook for the Western Indian Ocean Region – Nairobi Convention
Take a virtual tour – Getaway
Celebrating our sea and its shores

Twitter Moments
Let’s Talk about Marine Protected Areas Day in South Africa (August 1, 2022)

Embedded Tweets

Planeta

Marine Park
South African National Parks
08 • August • Agosto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.