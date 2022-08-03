August 1 is Marine Protected Areas Day in South Africa



August 1 is Marine Protected Areas Day – marineprotectedareas.org.za/mpa-day – in South Africa. Hashtag: #MPADay

Background

marineprotectedareas.org.za: A Marine Protected Area (MPA) is an area of coastline or ocean that is specially protected for the benefit of people and nature. MPAs help manage part of the marine environment to promote fisheries sustainability, keep marine ecosystems working properly, and protect the range of species living there, helping people to benefit from the ocean. In South Africa, MPAs are declared through the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act.

Headlines

Marine Protected Areas Outlook for the Western Indian Ocean Region – Nairobi Convention

Take a virtual tour – Getaway

Celebrating our sea and its shores

Twitter Moments

Let’s Talk about Marine Protected Areas Day in South Africa (August 1, 2022)

Embedded Tweets

A1 Here's a handy map of South Africa's Marine Protected Areas: https://t.co/mKeomNA8M0 pic.twitter.com/ZQvNVscDMR — Tara Turkington (@taraturk1) August 1, 2021

Today marks the first ever official Marine Protected Areas Day #MPADay on the African Continent. A huge thank you to all involved in ensuring that due respect is given. Oceans are our life support and we need to protect them. Join a live webinar https://t.co/EVw6Y7O4FS pic.twitter.com/8J9tHBS5EJ — iSimangaliso (@iSimangalisoZA) August 1, 2021

Our #MPADay photographic competition has been extended to 31 August. Start 📸 and get your entries in.

Here's everything you need to know about the criteria, the rules and the amazing prizes👇https://t.co/1fL8GQtduJ

📷 by Judy Mann pic.twitter.com/MpOjRLFhvj — Marine Protected Areas SA (@MPAsSA1) August 4, 2021

Thanks and well done to Dr Judy Mann for her inspiration to initiate the first ever #MPADay Thanks to all the amazing partners in the MPA Day Alliance for making today a success! pic.twitter.com/b2azrZpVXr — SAAMBR (@saambr) August 1, 2021

Happy #MPADay!



Today marks the very first MPA Day celebrated in Africa. If you'd like to get involved in the celebrations, you can:



1. TAKE ACTION: https://t.co/lfSRtBI2jx

2. Attend the live #MPADay webinar: https://t.co/7phcP6tNlZ

3. Join the #MPADay Twitter chat at 19h00 CAT pic.twitter.com/Xfqw6j4b1q — Shark Attack (@SharkAttackSA) August 1, 2021

A5:

1. Take part in online chats like this

2. Spread the word on socials

3. Do something! Clean beaches, help care for penguins after oil spills or choose to eat sustainably #MPADay #MarineProtectedArea #SouthAfrica #Africa pic.twitter.com/UYxlrT3cnK — Flow Communications (@FlowComms) August 1, 2021

A3. Scambling around at the base of the Heads in Knysna. Caves and interesting rock formations demonstrate the raw power of the ocean. #MPADay pic.twitter.com/6SUSeED843 — The Roaming Giraffe #Vaccinated (@DiBrown5) August 1, 2021

A1: The Table Mountain National Park MPA is my favourite because it is literally on my doorstep and the animals and plants living in it are my wild neighbours. I love spending time in the MPA whenever I can and when I do, my soul sings! #MPADay pic.twitter.com/FNYKcyNldr — Helen Lockhart (@2OceansHelen) August 1, 2021

A1 and A2 Another of South Africa's Marine Protected Areas I love is the Betty's Bay area – memorable for its beautiful landscapes and seascapes, but even more so for its African penguin colony #MPADay pic.twitter.com/2YUtwKLign — Tara Turkington (@taraturk1) August 1, 2021

A5: Keep telling stories! Marine ecology is a complicated topic and its connections to our lives and economy are not always clear to people unfamiliar with the subject. #MPAday pic.twitter.com/zpuZecJwXU — Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) August 1, 2021

