August 1 is Marine Protected Areas Day in South Africa

Photo: Flowcomm, Kynsna


August 1 is Marine Protected Areas Daymarineprotectedareas.org.za/mpa-day – in South Africa. Hashtag: #MPADay

Key Links
marineprotectedareas.org.za

Background
marineprotectedareas.org.za: A Marine Protected Area (MPA) is an area of coastline or ocean that is specially protected for the benefit of people and nature. MPAs help manage part of the marine environment to promote fisheries sustainability, keep marine ecosystems working properly, and protect the range of species living there, helping people to benefit from the ocean. In South Africa, MPAs are declared through the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act.

Planeta

Marine Park
South African National Parks
08 • August • Agosto

