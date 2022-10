South Carolina Links

South Carolina Flag

What would locals like others know about South Carolina? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

Beaufort County zoning board rejects Bay Point Island resort plans

Paradise lost? Developer sizes up S.C. island for ecotourism

$100M resort plan for undeveloped SC barrier island isn’t ‘ecotourism,’ county staff says

A Complicated Past – NPCA

park-service-project-would-address-the-reconstruction – NYTimes

July 06, 2011 News+Opinion » Features Michael Allen brings together NAACP, Sons of Confederate Veterans – Charleston City Paper

Mars Bluff Crater – Atlas Obscura

Tourism Portals

Discover South Carolina – @Discover_SC

Explore the Unspoiled Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area on the Middle Saluda Passage

YouTube

South Carolina couple visits all 47 SC State Parks

Elsewhere on the web

Coastal Conservation League – @scccl

thecenterforbirdsofprey.org

scprt.com

Flickr Groups

South Carolina State Parks

South Carolina Fish and Water

Indigenous Peoples

South Carolina: Indians, Native Americans

The Catawba, Pee Dee, Chicora, Edisto, Santee, and Chicora-Waccamaw tribes are all still present in South Carolina as are many descendants of the Cherokee.

Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach

TV

scetv.org

Parks

South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism – @SCPRT

47 state parks!

Gullah/Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor

Congaree National Park

Flickr

@CongareeNPS

Fort Sumter National Monument

Access to Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor, where the American Civil War began in 1861, requires a half-hour ferry ride each way.

http://www.nps.gov/fosu/index.htm

https://www.facebook.com/FtSumterNPS

https://www.flickr.com/photos/ftsumternps

https://www.facebook.com/FtSumterNPS

@FtSumterNPS

Cowpens National Battlefield

Cowpens National Battlefield, part of the National Park System commemorating the events of 1/17/1781

Gaffney, SC

https://www.nps.gov/cowp/index.htm

@CowpensNB

Flickr Groups

Congaree National Park

Charleston

charlestoncitypaper.com

charlestonworldheritage.org – @CHSWrldHeritage

postandcourier.com

huskrestaurant.com – @HuskRestaurant

https://www.charlestoncvb.com – https://www.charlestoncvb.com/blog/covid-updates – Youtube – @explorechs

https://savingplaces.org/places/charleston/updates/is-too-much-tourism-bad-for-charleston

architecturalantiquesanddesign.com



What is mass tourism doing to historic cities like Charleston, SC? https://t.co/7SqRyri9CW #SavingPlaces pic.twitter.com/E6ThkUV2EN — Saving Places (@SavingPlaces) September 6, 2016

The city of Charleston, South Carolina, removes a statue honoring John C. Calhoun, an early U.S. vice president whose zealous defense of slavery led the nation toward civil war. https://t.co/516Bhh7jkQ — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 24, 2020

Clemson

cityofclemson.org

clemson.edu

Wikipedia

TigerNet is the oldest and largest Clemson Sports Community

tigernet.com

Flickr (one of our faves)

@ClemsonTigerNet

Columbia

Wikipedia

columbiasc.net

experiencecolumbiasc.com – @columbiasc

Conway

coastal.edu

Easley

cityofeasley.com

Greenville

furman.edu

socondigitalnetwork.com

wamprabbitinn.com – @swamprabbitinn

Things to do – Washington Post

Hilton Head

Hilton Head Island

islandpacket.com

Coastal Discovery Museum

Universities

clemson.edu

sc.edu

List of colleges and universities in South Carolina – Wikipedia

Governor’s Conference on Tourism

scprt.com/governors-conference

scprt.com

@SCPRT

South Carolina is the THE state for tourism! From our beautiful beaches to the mountains of the Upstate, South Carolina is the an ideal destination for visitors. Thank you to today’s attendees at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism for allowing me to share our story. pic.twitter.com/DSBv5bMP2Y — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 15, 2021

"2020 was devastating for SC tourism, but short-term rentals may have softened the blow" – @postandcourier https://t.co/RoIYZL6Nl2 — SC Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism (@SCPRT) January 31, 2021

Buzzword Bingo

Atlantic – Carolinas – Catawba – Reconstruction – Sandhills – South Carolina – Spoleto Festival

Wikipedia

South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks

Carolina Reaper

Coastal Carolina University

Mark Sanford

Planeta.com