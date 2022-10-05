home USA South Dakota Links

South Dakota Flag

What would locals like others know about South Dakota? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was ‘superspreading event’ that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis
Thousands of bikers pour into South Dakota for motorcycle rally
One of nation’s oldest July 4 powwows
http://kikn.com/more-communities-hope-to-join-south-dakota-recognize-indigenous-peoples-day
http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20170516-the-family-out-sculpting-mount-rushmore

Twitter
@southdakota
@SDGameFishParks
@SDOutdoors
@RCJournal

Tourism Portals
travelsd.compress releases
sdvisit.com @southdakota

Flickr Groups
NRCS South Dakota

Indigenous Tourism
standingrocktourism.com/mission
standingrocktourism.com
attatribal.com
kiliradio.org
http://www.oyatetourism.com
http://home.comcast.net/~zebrec/TR_Tribal_Resources.htm
sdtribalrelations.com/powwows.aspx
http://www.travelsd.com/About-SD/Our-History/Plains-Indians/Powwows-and-Celebrations
http://www.travelsd.com/About-SD/Our-History/Plains-Indians/Tribal-Casinos

Celebrations
Second Monday in October: Native American Day
South Dakota changed the second Monday in October from Columbus Day to Native Americans’ Day in 1990 to honor the indigenous people who suffered near-annihilation after Columbus arrived in the ‘New’ World.

Tribal National Park
http://indiancountrytodaymedianetwork.com/2014/10/20/time-tribal-national-park-properly-honor-native-culture

http://www.nativetimes.com/index.php/news/tribal/7287-oglala-sioux-move-closer-to-establishing-first-tribal-national-parkhttp://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/the-first-tribal-national-park/2013/06/23/47397efa-dc6d-11e2-9218-bc2ac7cd44e2_graphic.htmlhttp://www.nps.gov/badl/parkmgmt/planning.htm

Government
sd.gov
history.sd.gov
news.sd.gov
gfp.sd.gov@SDGameFishParks

Parks
Wind Cave National Park
http://www.pbs.org/nationalparks/parks/explorer/wica

Lacreek National Wildlife Refuge
Lacreek National Wildlife Refuge

Mitchell
cornpalace.com
mitchellrepublic.com

Rapid City
rcgov.org
visitrapidcity.com
nativesunnews.today

Sioux Falls
siouxfalls.org
siouxfalls.org/parks/bike.aspx

Spotlight: Standing Rock Indian Reservation
also see:
http://standingrock.org
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Standing_Rock_Indian_Reservation
standing-rock-sioux-chairman-david-archambault-ii-suit-against-dakota
Media Release 08.24.16
http://www.msnbc.com/the-last-word/watch/rewrite-the-protests-at-standing-rock-751440963846
http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-sej-north-dakota-pipeline-20160827-story.html
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/27/us/north-dakota-oil-pipeline-battle-whos-fighting-and-why.html
http://www.yesmagazine.org/people-power/why-the-founder-of-standing-rock-sioux-camp-cant-forget-the-whitestone-massacre-20160903
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe – Facebook

White River
Wikipedia
TripAdvisor

Spotlight on Brule
brulerecords.com
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brul%C3%A9_(band)
Lower Brule, South Dakota
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1TLchE6LcQ
https://www.facebook.com/Brul%C3%A9-117563054967686
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfz8TNz0IgAlcu9uEFEURlQ
https://soundcloud.com/paul-laroche-569660085
https://www.periscope.tv/BadlandsNPS/1vAxRLjqqzDGl

Elsewhere
South Dakota Network

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
South Dakota
Frybread

Features

Lakota
Crazy Horse Memorial

Parks

Badlands = Mako Sica
Mount Rushmore National Memorial
Wind Cave National Park

Planeta.com

South Dakota Links
USA
USA States
USA Links

