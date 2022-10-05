South Dakota Links

South Dakota Flag

What would locals like others know about South Dakota? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was ‘superspreading event’ that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis

Thousands of bikers pour into South Dakota for motorcycle rally

One of nation’s oldest July 4 powwows

http://kikn.com/more-communities-hope-to-join-south-dakota-recognize-indigenous-peoples-day

http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20170516-the-family-out-sculpting-mount-rushmore

Twitter

@southdakota

@SDGameFishParks

@SDOutdoors

@RCJournal

Tourism Portals

travelsd.com – press releases

sdvisit.com @southdakota

Flickr Groups

NRCS South Dakota

Indigenous Tourism

standingrocktourism.com/mission

standingrocktourism.com

attatribal.com

kiliradio.org

http://www.oyatetourism.com

http://home.comcast.net/~zebrec/TR_Tribal_Resources.htm

sdtribalrelations.com/powwows.aspx

http://www.travelsd.com/About-SD/Our-History/Plains-Indians/Powwows-and-Celebrations

http://www.travelsd.com/About-SD/Our-History/Plains-Indians/Tribal-Casinos

Celebrations

Second Monday in October: Native American Day

South Dakota changed the second Monday in October from Columbus Day to Native Americans’ Day in 1990 to honor the indigenous people who suffered near-annihilation after Columbus arrived in the ‘New’ World.

Tribal National Park

http://indiancountrytodaymedianetwork.com/2014/10/20/time-tribal-national-park-properly-honor-native-culture

http://www.nativetimes.com/index.php/news/tribal/7287-oglala-sioux-move-closer-to-establishing-first-tribal-national-parkhttp://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/the-first-tribal-national-park/2013/06/23/47397efa-dc6d-11e2-9218-bc2ac7cd44e2_graphic.htmlhttp://www.nps.gov/badl/parkmgmt/planning.htm

Government

sd.gov

history.sd.gov

news.sd.gov

gfp.sd.gov – @SDGameFishParks

Parks

Wind Cave National Park

http://www.pbs.org/nationalparks/parks/explorer/wica

Lacreek National Wildlife Refuge

Lacreek National Wildlife Refuge

Mitchell

cornpalace.com

mitchellrepublic.com

Rapid City

rcgov.org

visitrapidcity.com

nativesunnews.today



Sioux Falls

siouxfalls.org

siouxfalls.org/parks/bike.aspx

Spotlight: Standing Rock Indian Reservation

also see:

http://standingrock.org

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Standing_Rock_Indian_Reservation

standing-rock-sioux-chairman-david-archambault-ii-suit-against-dakota

Media Release 08.24.16

http://www.msnbc.com/the-last-word/watch/rewrite-the-protests-at-standing-rock-751440963846

http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-sej-north-dakota-pipeline-20160827-story.html

http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/27/us/north-dakota-oil-pipeline-battle-whos-fighting-and-why.html

http://www.yesmagazine.org/people-power/why-the-founder-of-standing-rock-sioux-camp-cant-forget-the-whitestone-massacre-20160903

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe – Facebook

White River

Wikipedia

TripAdvisor

Spotlight on Brule

brulerecords.com

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brul%C3%A9_(band)

Lower Brule, South Dakota

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1TLchE6LcQ

https://www.facebook.com/Brul%C3%A9-117563054967686

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfz8TNz0IgAlcu9uEFEURlQ

https://soundcloud.com/paul-laroche-569660085

https://www.periscope.tv/BadlandsNPS/1vAxRLjqqzDGl

Elsewhere

South Dakota Network

Embedded Tweets

Another from the weekend in the Black Hills, a Mountain Bluebird male. One of the most common (and gorgeous) birds you see in the Black Hills. #SouthDakota #birding pic.twitter.com/82v4pED0iv — Terry Sohl (Dakota Birder) (@DakotaBirder) June 30, 2020

Wikipedia

South Dakota

Frybread

Features

Parks

Planeta.com