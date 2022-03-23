Spain Links = Ligas a España

Spain Flag

What would locals like others know about Spain (España)? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

Spanish village seeks Unesco world heritage status for outdoor chats – Guardian

Scenes from a Tourism Distaster: The Empty Spanish Resorts of Covid Summer @FeargusOSull

‘For me, this is paradise’: life in the Spanish city that banned cars – Guardian

Catalonia’s Push for Independence Stokes Divisions Across Spain, and Among Catalans – World Politics Review

The real reason why Spaniards eat late – BBC

Patrimonio vs. turismo de masas – Granada Hoy

Pintxo Bars: Spain’s Social Network – Transitions Abroad – @irvingnick @TransAbroad

A Dead Elephant Was the Beginning of the End for Spain’s King

Olive Picking and Traditional Cooking in Hidden Andalucía

Spain-is-beyond-doomed-the-2-scariest-unemployment-charts-ever – The Atlantic

One fourth of Spain’s tourism workers lost jobs due to the recession – Skift (2013)

Budget Travel Bliss in Spain

Protests in Spain – “We are not afraid”

Vitoria-Gasteiz

Wikipedia

Congreso Nacional Ecoturismo

congresonacionaldeecoturismo.es

Youtube

@CongresoEcotur

Feria Internacional de Ecoturismo

naturcyl.es

Facebook

@naturcyl1

2022 World Ecotourism Summit (September 20-23)

Valladolid, Castilla y León, Spain

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC__ErCgO-DHCZFOHbreh9TA

Navarra

visitnavarra.es

Twitter

@EcoturSpain

@el_pais

@atasteofspain

@Iberia_en

@buenosviajeros

@visiting_spain

@SpainCultureUSA

@ElSoldAntequera

@thespainreport

@turismoruralru

@TurismoMenorca

Sierra de las Nieves

The stunning mountain wonderland set to be Spain’s newest national park

Málaga mountains set to sometime soon become Spain’s 16th national park – the Sierra de las Nieves

In my latest @lonelyplanet article I've written all about the beautiful Unesco-protected Málaga mountains set to sometime soon become Spain's 16th national park – the Sierra de las Nieves #parquenacional #lp #sierradelasnieves @SierraNieves_RB https://t.co/fGPExOtXzi — Isabella Noble (@IsabellaMNoble) January 6, 2021

Recommended Listening

Who invented the corridor and why? – The corridor has an interesting architectural history – very different from a pathway and a hallway. So when did a corridor come into existence and why?

Rilke in Ronda – In late 1912, German poet Rainer Maria Rilke had a titanic case of writer’s block. Unable to find poetic inspiration, he left his home in Paris and traveled to Ronda, a spectacular town in the mountains of Andalusia. Tom Morton traces Rilke’s steps more than 100 years later.

Tourism Portals

spain.info

Descarga-folletos

YouTube

Facebook

@SpainInUSA

turismo.gob.es

@TurismoEspGob

Travel and Tourism

Spain the the third most visited country in the world, a very popular destination among Northern Europeans. During the 60s, Spain started pioneering mass tourism with basically one product: sol y playa (sun and beach). This together with the cheap prices and local culture, proved success in attracting an increasing number of tourists España received 52 million tourists, who spent 53.000 million USD in 2009 (statistics).

Despite the big amount of tourists, just a few places in Spain are highly touristy: along the Mediterranean coast, especially Costa del Sol, Costa Brava, Costa Blanca, etc.. This areas have undergone an intense process of construction linked to tourism during the construction boom in the decade of 2010 (burbuja inmobiliaria). This lead to an intense pressure on the Mediterranean coast nature and traditional fishing culture. The civil society reacted against the intense construction and Greenpeace started to annually publish its report Destrucción a toda costa (Destruction at the coast). However, the rhythm of construction only slowed down when the construction bubble exploded, leaving thousands unemployed.

Ecotourism in Spain

Guide to sustainable destinations. Protected areas and companies awarded the European Charter of Sustainable Tourism

Ecoturismo Agroturismo en España

Walking routes in Spain

Each of the 205 walks in the Spanish mountains is accompanied by a detailed description, map, contour profile, GPS waypoints, slide show, photos, driving instructions and a road map. There are also photo sets on more than 1200 plants, which you encounter along these hiking routes.

Rural Tourism

holidayrural.com – @turismoruralru

Apps

http://www.travindy.com/2015/08/new-app-aims-to-boost-spanish-ecotourism-to-protected-areas

Facebook

Ecoturismo Agroturismo en España

Viaje a la Sostenibilidad

Government

The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), within Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, designs, implements, and mnages the country’s policies and programs for development cooperation. It does this in coordination with the State Department for International Cooperation. The AECID is firmly committed to imprve the quality and the effectiveness of aid. Through the Spanish Strategy for Cooperation with Indigenous Peoples, AECID also has a specialized technical unit, the Indigenous Program, which is part of the commitment of Spain to promote quality cooperation that meets the needs and demands of indigenous peoples and to guide all the cooperation activities in this field.

Literature

perezreverte.com

perezreverte.com/libro/48/el-capitan-alatriste

Arturo_P%C3%A9rez-Reverte

News

El Pais – Babelia – Deportes – Medio Ambiente

thelocal.es

NGOs

Accion por un turismo responsable – ATR

ALBASUD

Alter Nativas

Parks

Parks/Catalonia

http://reddeparquesnacionales.mma.es/parques/picos/index.htm

Picos_de_Europa_National_Park

Reserva de Biosfera de Menorca

biosferamenorca.org

menorcabiosfera.org

@MenorcaBiosfera

Menorca

https://menorcaaldia.com

https://www.menorca.info

Nature

ambienta45.es – http://ambienta45.es/activ-seniors

@ACuarentaycinco

Transport

viasverdes.com – @viasverdes_ffe – Facebook

Train

renfe.com

seat61.com/Spain-trains.htm

ricksteves.com/travel-tips/transportation/trains/spain-rail-passes

lonelyplanet.com/spain/transport/getting-around/train

Antequera

andalucia.com/antequera/home.htm

Asturias

Asturias – Wikipedia

Cáceres

lonelyplanet.com

Wikipedia

Canary Islands

A holiday guide to the Canary Islands

Canary Islands

Tenerife

gobcan.es

turismodecanarias.com

ecoturismocanarias.com

Canary Islands: Lanzarote

Lanzarote

lanzaroteretreats.com – @lanzretreats

irishtimes.com/newspaper/travel/2011/0910/1224303805307.html

Lanzarote – lanzaroteretreats.com

Cantabria

Wikipedia

Barquillero Museum

Carral

carral.es

Pan de Carral

Facebook

Cuenca

turismocuenca.com

Gijón

Gijon – Wikipedia

http://www.abc.es/agencias/noticia.asp?noticia=1308040

Madrid

El árbol más antiguo de Madrid es mexicano

Hotel Mora, Paseo de Prado – foursquare

Madrid_Atocha_railway_station – Wikipedia

Málaga

Suddenly the south of Spain is about much more than the beach

Wikipedia

Murcia

murciatoday.com

Wikipedia

Peratallada

Peratallada is a town in the municipality of Forallac, in the county of Baix Empordà, in Catalonia, Spain.

flickr

Ronda

andalucia.org

Wikipedia

Extremadura

Local tourism association fextur.wordpress.com

Mallorca

This island is a cycling paradise with enough flat land and challenging mountains for any taste, with loads of sunshine: Cycling in Mallorca

Wikipedia

San Sebastián

Wikipedia

lonelyplanet.com

Tarragona

visitworldheritage.com

whc.unesco.org

Wikipedia

Valencia

valencia.es

Veta La Palma

Wikipedia

vetalapalma.es

How I fell in love with a fish – TED

Vitoria-Gasteiz

Vitoria-Gasteiz, founded in 1181, is second in size (only to Bilbao) in the Basque Country, and has some 240,000 people currently inhabiting this gem in northern Spain. Vitoria-Gasteiz is the capital of the Álava province and of the Basque Country. The city will hold the title of European Green Capital in 2012.

Wikipedia

Spain-USA Relations

spainculture.us

@SpainCultureUSA

misc

elmundoecologico.es

Wikipedia

Spain

Isaac Albéniz

Features

Planeta.com