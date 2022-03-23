Spain Links = Ligas a España

Spain Flag
What would locals like others know about Spain (España)? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
Spanish village seeks Unesco world heritage status for outdoor chats – Guardian
Scenes from a Tourism Distaster: The Empty Spanish Resorts of Covid Summer @FeargusOSull
‘For me, this is paradise’: life in the Spanish city that banned cars – Guardian
Catalonia’s Push for Independence Stokes Divisions Across Spain, and Among Catalans – World Politics Review
The real reason why Spaniards eat late – BBC
Patrimonio vs. turismo de masas – Granada Hoy
Pintxo Bars: Spain’s Social Network – Transitions Abroad – @irvingnick @TransAbroad
A Dead Elephant Was the Beginning of the End for Spain’s King
Olive Picking and Traditional Cooking in Hidden Andalucía
Spain-is-beyond-doomed-the-2-scariest-unemployment-charts-ever – The Atlantic
One fourth of Spain’s tourism workers lost jobs due to the recession – Skift (2013)
Budget Travel Bliss in Spain
Protests in Spain – “We are not afraid”
Vitoria-Gasteiz
Congreso Nacional Ecoturismo
Feria Internacional de Ecoturismo
2022 World Ecotourism Summit (September 20-23)
Valladolid, Castilla y León, Spain
Navarra
Sierra de las Nieves
The stunning mountain wonderland set to be Spain’s newest national park
Málaga mountains set to sometime soon become Spain’s 16th national park – the Sierra de las Nieves
Recommended Listening
Who invented the corridor and why? – The corridor has an interesting architectural history – very different from a pathway and a hallway. So when did a corridor come into existence and why?
Rilke in Ronda – In late 1912, German poet Rainer Maria Rilke had a titanic case of writer’s block. Unable to find poetic inspiration, he left his home in Paris and traveled to Ronda, a spectacular town in the mountains of Andalusia. Tom Morton traces Rilke’s steps more than 100 years later.
Tourism Portals
Travel and Tourism
Spain the the third most visited country in the world, a very popular destination among Northern Europeans. During the 60s, Spain started pioneering mass tourism with basically one product: sol y playa (sun and beach). This together with the cheap prices and local culture, proved success in attracting an increasing number of tourists España received 52 million tourists, who spent 53.000 million USD in 2009 (statistics).
Despite the big amount of tourists, just a few places in Spain are highly touristy: along the Mediterranean coast, especially Costa del Sol, Costa Brava, Costa Blanca, etc.. This areas have undergone an intense process of construction linked to tourism during the construction boom in the decade of 2010 (burbuja inmobiliaria). This lead to an intense pressure on the Mediterranean coast nature and traditional fishing culture. The civil society reacted against the intense construction and Greenpeace started to annually publish its report Destrucción a toda costa (Destruction at the coast). However, the rhythm of construction only slowed down when the construction bubble exploded, leaving thousands unemployed.
Ecotourism in Spain
Guide to sustainable destinations. Protected areas and companies awarded the European Charter of Sustainable Tourism
Ecoturismo Agroturismo en España
Walking routes in Spain
Each of the 205 walks in the Spanish mountains is accompanied by a detailed description, map, contour profile, GPS waypoints, slide show, photos, driving instructions and a road map. There are also photo sets on more than 1200 plants, which you encounter along these hiking routes.
Rural Tourism
Apps
Viaje a la Sostenibilidad
Government
The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), within Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, designs, implements, and mnages the country’s policies and programs for development cooperation. It does this in coordination with the State Department for International Cooperation. The AECID is firmly committed to imprve the quality and the effectiveness of aid. Through the Spanish Strategy for Cooperation with Indigenous Peoples, AECID also has a specialized technical unit, the Indigenous Program, which is part of the commitment of Spain to promote quality cooperation that meets the needs and demands of indigenous peoples and to guide all the cooperation activities in this field.
Literature
News
El Pais – Babelia – Deportes – Medio Ambiente
NGOs
Parks
Parks/Catalonia
Reserva de Biosfera de Menorca
Menorca
Nature
Transport
Train
Antequera
Asturias
Asturias – Wikipedia
Cáceres
Canary Islands
A holiday guide to the Canary Islands
Canary Islands
Tenerife
Canary Islands: Lanzarote
Cantabria
Barquillero Museum
Carral
Pan de Carral
Cuenca
Gijón
Gijon – Wikipedia
Madrid
El árbol más antiguo de Madrid es mexicano
Hotel Mora, Paseo de Prado – foursquare
Málaga
Suddenly the south of Spain is about much more than the beach
Murcia
Peratallada
Peratallada is a town in the municipality of Forallac, in the county of Baix Empordà, in Catalonia, Spain.
Extremadura
Mallorca
This island is a cycling paradise with enough flat land and challenging mountains for any taste, with loads of sunshine: Cycling in Mallorca
San Sebastián
Tarragona
Valencia
Veta La Palma
Vitoria-Gasteiz
Vitoria-Gasteiz, founded in 1181, is second in size (only to Bilbao) in the Basque Country, and has some 240,000 people currently inhabiting this gem in northern Spain. Vitoria-Gasteiz is the capital of the Álava province and of the Basque Country. The city will hold the title of European Green Capital in 2012.
Spain-USA Relations
Spain
Isaac Albéniz
Features
