Commission for Environmental Cooperation

@CECweb

🦋 The 6th annual #MonarchBlitz is here!



🔬From 29 July to 7 August join #CommunityScientists across #NorthAmerica 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇺🇸 help this trinational treasure thrive by submitting observations!



👉https://bit.ly/3IYwDcs