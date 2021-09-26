Sports Tourism in Las Vegas

Photo: Hockey at Night

Exploring Las Vegas as a center of sports tourism. Always on.

Headlines

Las Vegas Ad Breakdown: R&R’s ‘The Greatest Arena On Earth’ Spot For LVCVA – @LVSportsBiz

Videos

The Greatest Arena on Earth

Embedded Tweets

It’s crazy how Vegas is already America’s best sports city.

It's crazy how Vegas is already America's best sports city. — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) September 25, 2021

Pulling a pro sports trifecta Sunday. Starting off at LV Ballpark at noon for some of the Aviators game, then heading to Allegiant Stadium for most of the Raiders-Dolphins and capping it off at T-Mobile Arena to catch the Golden Knights preseason opener vs. the Sharks.

Pulling a pro sports trifecta Sunday. Starting off at LV Ballpark at noon for some of the Aviators game, then heading to Allegiant Stadium for most of the Raiders-Dolphins and capping it off at T-Mobile Arena to catch the Golden Knights preseason opener vs. the Sharks. #vegas pic.twitter.com/38G5lIdb8L — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 25, 2021

“At one point on Sunday, it is estimated around 200,000 fans will be in Las Vegas sports venues…”

"At one point on Sunday, it is estimated around 200,000 fans will be in Las Vegas sports venues…" https://t.co/4E1ZvZuPZM — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) September 25, 2021

Planeta