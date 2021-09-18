Spotlight on Nevada’s Spring Mountains. The highest point is Mount Charleston, at 11,918 feet (3,633 meters). The area around Mt. Charleston is protected in the Mount Charleston Wilderness. The Spring Mountains National Recreation Area features a helpful visitor center.

Is there snow on the mountains?

Key Links

gomtcharleston.com maps-guides

@GoMtCharleston

Volunteer

Facebook

Google Maps

Weather

Local Forecast – Weather.gov

Facebook

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

Flickr

Spring Mountains

Twitter

@GoMtCharleston

@MtCharlestonLV

@SpringMntRanch

Elsewhere

hikinglasvegas.com/mt-charleston.html

http://www.birdandhike.com/Areas/MtChar_Area/_MtC_Area.htm

http://www.birdandhike.com/Hike/Mt_Char/MJ_Falls/_Mary_Jane.htm

http://www.yelp.com/biz/spring-mountain-national-recreation-area-las-vegas

http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/Depts/newsletters/districtc/Pages/BrownDistrictCSpringNewsletter2015.aspx#spring4

http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/htnf/about-forest/offices/?cid=fsm9_026952

http://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb5370797.pdf

Headlines

http://www.reviewjournal.com/opinion/columns-blogs/trip-the-week/gateway-greets-visitors-spring-mountains

http://www.wsj.com/articles/a-las-vegas-day-trip-thats-totally-wild-1453404281

After $55M in upgrades, Mount Charleston has fewer camp sites

5,200 acres protected for endangered Mount Charleston blue butterfly

http://www.news3lv.com/content/news/story/Nature-and-history-of-Mount-Charleston-on-display/41RiW2DgnUqq92kVdPdp_Q.cspx

http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/50m-visitor-gateway-mount-charleston-opens-saturday-photos

Where to stay

2021 fire destroyed much of Mount Charleston Lodge, located at the end of Kyle Canyon Rd/SR 157, with rustic lodging in 23 log cabins and a scenic restaurant and lounge serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. mtcharlestonlodge.com

We are devastated by the loss of the iconic Mt. Charleston Lodge. Visitors to the mountain today are advised that there will be a road closure most of the day on Hwy 157/Kyle Canyon Rd from Echo Rd to top. pic.twitter.com/0HaXc2Lvb5 — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) September 17, 2021

The Resort on Mt Charleston is a rustic and relaxing pet friendly property in mid-Kyle Canyon with hotel rooms, a lounge, restaurant, and banquet facilities. mtcharlestonresort.com

Lovell Canyon

https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/lovell-canyon-trail

https://www.birdandhike.com/Hike/Red_Rocks/Roads_RR/LovellCynRd/_LovCynRd.htm

https://www.birdandhike.com/Hike/Mt_Char/LovellCyn/_LovellCyn.htm

Photos



Roofdog



Visitor Gateway

The U.S. Forest Service Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway opened May 30, 2015. Construction began in late 2012.

The 4,300 acre Visitor Gateway in Kyle Canyon features extensive new parking areas, many miles of trail systems, educational facilities, picnicking facilities, shade shelters, several amphitheaters, interpretive displays and information, a Cold War memorial, bookstore, way-finding information, staff to assist visitors with questions and provide information about the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, and a visitors’ center building. The complex is located on Highway 157 at milepost 5.1 near Mt. Charleston, inside the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, a part of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Austine Wood Comarow

austine.com/inst-springmountain



We are saddened to hear of the passing of Austine Wood Comarow, the artist who designed the polarized mural that surprises and delights guests who enter the Visitor Center at the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway.

🎨 https://t.co/3pYUM9wuPx pic.twitter.com/6uwY5sTwyf — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) August 10, 2020

Embedded Tweets

Today we're at the grand opening celebration of the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway! #nvtourism pic.twitter.com/zum5C2DHXW — NV Tourism Industry (@NVTourism) May 29, 2015

Wikipedia

Spring Mountains

Mount Charleston

Planeta.com