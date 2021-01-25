home Parks, USA Nevada’s Spring Mountains

Nevada’s Spring Mountains

By Ron Mader   Posted in Parks USA
Posted on
Photo: Snowy Roads

Spotlight on Nevada’s Spring Mountains. The highest point is Mount Charleston, at 11,918 feet (3,633 meters). The area around Mt. Charleston is protected in the Mount Charleston Wilderness. The Spring Mountains National Recreation Area features a helpful Visitor Center.

Is there snow on the mountains?

Key Links
gomtcharleston.com maps-guides
@GoMtCharleston
Volunteer
Facebook

Google Maps

Weather
Local Forecast – Weather.gov

Facebook
Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

Flickr
Spring Mountains

Twitter
@GoMtCharleston
@MtCharlestonLV
@SpringMntRanch

Elsewhere
http://www.hikinglasvegas.com/mt-charleston.html
http://www.birdandhike.com/Areas/MtChar_Area/_MtC_Area.htm
http://www.birdandhike.com/Hike/Mt_Char/MJ_Falls/_Mary_Jane.htm
http://www.yelp.com/biz/spring-mountain-national-recreation-area-las-vegas
http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/Depts/newsletters/districtc/Pages/BrownDistrictCSpringNewsletter2015.aspx#spring4
http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/htnf/about-forest/offices/?cid=fsm9_026952
http://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb5370797.pdf

Headlines
http://www.reviewjournal.com/opinion/columns-blogs/trip-the-week/gateway-greets-visitors-spring-mountains
http://www.wsj.com/articles/a-las-vegas-day-trip-thats-totally-wild-1453404281
After $55M in upgrades, Mount Charleston has fewer camp sites
5,200 acres protected for endangered Mount Charleston blue butterfly
http://www.news3lv.com/content/news/story/Nature-and-history-of-Mount-Charleston-on-display/41RiW2DgnUqq92kVdPdp_Q.cspx
http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/50m-visitor-gateway-mount-charleston-opens-saturday-photos

Where to stay
Mount Charleston Lodge is located at the end of Kyle Canyon Rd/SR 157, with rustic lodging in 23 log cabins and a scenic restaurant and lounge serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. http://www.mtcharlestonlodge.com The Resort on Mt Charleston is a rustic and relaxing pet friendly property in mid-Kyle Canyon with hotel rooms, a lounge, restaurant, and banquet facilities. mtcharlestonresort.com

Lovell Canyon
https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/lovell-canyon-trail
https://www.birdandhike.com/Hike/Red_Rocks/Roads_RR/LovellCynRd/_LovCynRd.htm
https://www.birdandhike.com/Hike/Mt_Char/LovellCyn/_LovellCyn.htm

Photos
Monsoon Sunset

Nuvagantu, Spring Mountains Visitors Gateway 06.2015

Roofdog
Is there snow on the mountains? #roofdog

Visitor Gateway
The U.S. Forest Service Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway opened May 30, 2015. Construction began in late 2012.

The 4,300 acre Visitor Gateway in Kyle Canyon features extensive new parking areas, many miles of trail systems, educational facilities, picnicking facilities, shade shelters, several amphitheaters, interpretive displays and information, a Cold War memorial, bookstore, way-finding information, staff to assist visitors with questions and provide information about the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, and a visitors’ center building. The complex is located on Highway 157 at milepost 5.1 near Mt. Charleston, inside the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, a part of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Austine Wood Comarow

austine.com/inst-springmountain

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Spring Mountains
Mount Charleston

Planeta.com

Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders
Mountains
Wild Nevada
Wild USA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.