Spotlight on Nevada’s Spring Mountains. The highest point is Mount Charleston, at 11,918 feet (3,633 meters). The area around Mt. Charleston is protected in the Mount Charleston Wilderness. The Spring Mountains National Recreation Area features a helpful Visitor Center.
Mount Charleston Lodge is located at the end of Kyle Canyon Rd/SR 157, with rustic lodging in 23 log cabins and a scenic restaurant and lounge serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. http://www.mtcharlestonlodge.com The Resort on Mt Charleston is a rustic and relaxing pet friendly property in mid-Kyle Canyon with hotel rooms, a lounge, restaurant, and banquet facilities. mtcharlestonresort.com
The U.S. Forest Service Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway opened May 30, 2015. Construction began in late 2012.
The 4,300 acre Visitor Gateway in Kyle Canyon features extensive new parking areas, many miles of trail systems, educational facilities, picnicking facilities, shade shelters, several amphitheaters, interpretive displays and information, a Cold War memorial, bookstore, way-finding information, staff to assist visitors with questions and provide information about the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, and a visitors’ center building. The complex is located on Highway 157 at milepost 5.1 near Mt. Charleston, inside the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, a part of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
