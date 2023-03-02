Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Celebrations Culture Ireland

Saint Patrick’s Day

ByGuest Contributor

Mar 1, 2023
Poster

Saint Patrick’s Day is March 17. Hashtag: #StPatricksDay

Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhuit! = Happy St Patrick’s Day to you!

Greetings to our friends in Ireland and our Irish friends around the world.

What began as a religious feast day honoring St Patrick (Patricius, or Padraig) has become an international festival.

Questions

2021

St Patrick’s Day 2021 – Message from President Michael D. Higgins

Features
10 Irish words to get the gift of the gab on St Patrick’s Day
Follow in St Patrick’s footsteps: Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way – Independent
Mexico Honors Irish Who Fought Against U.S. Invasion In 1800s – WBUR
How Rum Became an Irish Drink – Daily Beast
Food Network Recipes
The 50 Best Bars in the U.S. To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Forget U2@DPMcVeigh
Streaming Up from Boston

Planeta.com

Saint Patrick’s Day Links
Ireland
Ireland Links
Gaeilge (Irish)
Raidió Teilifís Éireann = Radio Television of Ireland (RTE)
03 • March • Marzo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Culture

03 • March • Marzo

Mar 1, 2023 Ron Mader
2023 Climate Change Headlines

Climate 2023

Mar 1, 2023 Guest Contributor
Celebrations

International Women’s Day

Mar 1, 2023 Guest Contributor
USA

Wild USA Links

Mar 1, 2023 Guest Contributor