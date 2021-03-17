Poster
Saint Patrick’s Day is March 17. Hashtag: #StPatricksDay
Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhuit! = Happy St Patrick’s Day to you!
Greetings to our friends in Ireland and our Irish friends around the world.
What began as a religious feast day honoring St Patrick (Patricius, or Padraig) has become an international festival.
Questions
- Sláinte! What are your favorite words in Irish? We’re making a list.
- RTE fans, what are your favorite programs?
- YouTube Challenge – Who are your favorites to follow in Ireland?
2021
St Patrick’s Day 2021 – Message from President Michael D. Higgins
Features
10 Irish words to get the gift of the gab on St Patrick’s Day
Follow in St Patrick’s footsteps: Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way – Independent
Mexico Honors Irish Who Fought Against U.S. Invasion In 1800s – WBUR
How Rum Became an Irish Drink – Daily Beast
Food Network Recipes
The 50 Best Bars in the U.S. To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Forget U2 – @DPMcVeigh
Streaming Up from Boston
Planeta.com