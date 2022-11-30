Image: USPS, George Morrison Stamps
Stamp = Miniature work of art, also a small adhesive piece of paper of specified value issued by a postal authority to be affixed to a letter or parcel to indicate the amount of postage paid
Questions = Preguntas
- What is the cost of a domestic and international postcard stamp? = ¿Cuál es el costo de un sello postal nacional e internacional?
George Morrison
Community remembers George Morrison at Forever Stamp dedication | WTIP
Renowned Anishinaabe Artist George Morrison Honored By US Postal Service – Minnesota Native News
store.usps.com
Wikipedia
Planeta