Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Communication

Stamps

ByRon Mader

Nov 29, 2022
Image: USPS, George Morrison Stamps

Stamp = Miniature work of art, also a small adhesive piece of paper of specified value issued by a postal authority to be affixed to a letter or parcel to indicate the amount of postage paid

Questions = Preguntas

  • What is the cost of a domestic and international postcard stamp? = ¿Cuál es el costo de un sello postal nacional e internacional?

George Morrison
Community remembers George Morrison at Forever Stamp dedication | WTIP
Renowned Anishinaabe Artist George Morrison Honored By US Postal Service – Minnesota Native News
store.usps.com
Wikipedia

Planeta

Post Office
Oaxaca Postcards (2008)
The Value of Communication = El Valor de la Comunicación

By Ron Mader

