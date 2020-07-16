Stargazing = Observing the stars

Embedded Tweets

#TravelTexas named Dripping Springs – Hays County – one of the best spots in Texas for stargazing. They're on another virtual road trip showing some of the best places to stargaze. Follow the journey on their Instagram stories over the next three days: https://t.co/ScwT0rhnBt pic.twitter.com/7S32pweIN3

— Hays County Friends of the Night Sky (@HaysNightSky) July 16, 2020