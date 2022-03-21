Logo

Recommended Listening: KNPR’s State of Nevada – knpr.org/programs/knprs-state-nevada – is a weekday conversation, 9am-10am, about the places Nevadans call home. Newsmakers and experts give context to local issues; discussion and profile interviews.

When live, the program often solicits calls from listeners: (702) 258-3552 and toll-free 1 (877) ASK-KNPR.

Questions

How do we know which shows are live? = ¿Cómo sabemos qué programas son en vivo?

Besides calling in during a live show, what’s the best way to engage in real time? =

Are there other ways to engage with the program? = Además de llamar durante un programa en vivo, ¿cuál es la mejor manera de participar en tiempo real?

What are upcoming show topics? = ¿Cuáles son los próximos temas del programa?

Is there a map of electric charging stations in Nevada? = ¿Existe un mapa de las estaciones de carga eléctrica en Nevada? = Gibt es eine Karte mit Elektroladestationen in Nevada?

2022

Recommended Listening

March 21Amid crime-ridden extended stay motels on Boulder Highway, one manages to improve – The police presence on Boulder Highway was greater than almost every other private business in Metro’s jurisdiction, including the Las Vegas Strip’s largest casino-resorts. Data collected from 2017 to 2021 found that Sportsman’s Royal Manor was the one extended stay venue that managed to lower their police calls and police presence by investing in their security.

Feb 7 The Las Vegas living experience; what to know and what to expect – Las Vegas is a town of transplants. How did people move here? What should they have known before they got here? What is the essential advice for someone who loves the idea of ditching heavy winter coats for scorching summers? What have they found so far that’s different, something that’s not what they expected or something that excited them about Las Vegas?

What do you wish you had known before you moved to Las Vegas? = ¿Qué te hubiera gustado saber antes de mudarte a Las Vegas? = Was hätten Sie gerne gewusst, bevor Sie nach Las Vegas gezogen sind?

Dayvid Figler: Vegas is the melting pot of the melting pot … Don’t get used to things …

Quotes: (8:25) I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins: You have to be careful in Las Vegas. The place will be whatever you need it to be.



Iconic Mirage volcano attraction that will soon be gone, sparks eruption of nostalgia – Guests: Brian Paco Alvarez, CEO & Owner and Anthropologist, Psionic Art Works and Fabulous Story Tours; David Schwartz, Professor, Gaming Historian, Author, UNLV Ombuds

2021

The Flamingo, which ushered in Las Vegas glamour and gangsters, turns 75 – From Bugsy Siegel to Donnie and Marie, the Flamingo has seen a lot in its 75 years on the Strip. On Dec. 26, 1946, mobster Siegel opened the Flamingo after taking over construction of the property when original developer Billy Wilkerson ran out of money. Siegel ushered in the era of glamour, gambling, and gangsters on the Strip but never saw the success of the property, dying in a hail of assassins’ bullets less than a year later. The mid-Strip property has gone through a succession of owners over the years and become part of the Caesars Entertainment family in 2005. Its showroom opened with Jimmy Durante and has played host to everyone from Judy Garland to the Rat Pack to Ella Fitzgerald to Foreigner to, of course, Wayne Newton. Tom Jones recorded a live album there in 1968, and siblings Donnie and Marie Osmond ended an 11-year residency at the Flamingo in 2019.



What Impact will the $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Deal have on Nevada? – Over the next five years, Nevada is set to receive more than 4 billion dollars under the $1.2 trillion-dollar infrastructure package signed into law by President Joe Biden last week. The money includes billions to build and maintain roads and bridges, more than 750 million to improve public transit and airports. Another 100 million dollars is dedicated to expanding broadband access. But how will it affect Nevada? And will the money go where it is most needed?

@paul_boger @DesertSwallow @davidbobzien



Navigating Fall Gardening In Las Vegas

Opponents Vow To Continue Fight After Homes OK’d Near Red Rock

Day ‘We Hoped We’d Never See’ Dawns On Colorado River

Not Just Trash Talk: Nevadans Recycling Questions Answered

Native Nevada

Exit Interview: Mark Hall-Patton

Tribal Gaming Continues To Make Inroads In Las Vegas

Fewer Butterflies Means Bigger Problems For Nevada’s Ecosystem

It’s Global Recycling Day – But What Can You Recycle In Southern Nevada?

2020

Not Just The No. 1 Hobby, Gardening A Relief From The World’s Madness – Guests: Norm Schilling, owner, Schilling Horticulture; Angela O’Callaghan, social horticulturist, Nevada Cooperative Extension

2019

Tiny But Mighty – An Imperiled Bee Could Make Big Impact On Mojave Ecosystem

RTC Transportation Summit Aims To Accelerate Silver State’s Greening – Event info

Reactions Mixed To President Trump’s Border Emergency Declaration

New Administrator Hopes To Bring Interpreter Programs To More State Parks

New Governor, New Legislature–Will Left Turn Work For Nevada?

As Shutdown Drags On, Volunteers Step In To Clean Up Nevada’s National Parks, Rec Areas

The Grand Canyon That Almost Wasn’t: Protecting Protected Land – “On a recent visit to the Grand Canyon, I did something I don’t normally do. I closed my eyes to hear what Southern Paiutes call the ‘songscape.'”

2018

Crowds Damaging Red Rock, Climbing Group Warns

Nevada’s Bonanza King Revisited

Question 3: Opponents Make Their Case – Opponents of Question 3 say it shouldn’t be a constitutional measure, and that its cost to implement is too high. (October 2018)

Question 3: Supporters Make Their Case – Advocates of the ballot question on changing how Nevada’s electricity market is regulated say if it is passed, customers will pay less to keep their lights on. (October 2018)

Mojave Desert Bird Species Have Declined By Almost Half – The Mojave Desert has gotten hotter and drier over the past 100 years, and this change has been especially hard on birds. (August 2018)

Changes Coming To Downtown Las Vegas

Wildflowers Blossom Across Nevada

As Deaths Hit Record High, What Can Las Vegas Do To Be Safer For Cyclists?

Will Nevada Lose Jobs If U.S. Sports Betting Is Legalized? JUN 29, 2017 – If you want to bet on sports legally in this country, you have to be in Nevada

Is Virtual Reality The Strip’s Next Savior? – As millennials eschew casino gaming, will video games be a way for companies to lure them back?

Documenting The Standoff At The Malheur Wildlife Refuge – A great thing about documentary films is that the filmmakers can shed new light on a news story.

Nevada Relies On A Mix Of Tactics, People In Yucca Mountain Fight – As advocates for turning Yucca Mountain into a nuclear waste repository work to revive the long-dormant project, the state of Nevada has countered with a strategy of erecting regulatory, legislative and judicial roadblocks.

John L. Smith, Tainted Money, And The Ethics Of Charitable Giving – Gambler Billy Walters was sentenced to five years in jail last month for an insider trading scam that involved Dean Foods.

Shark-Like Fossil Found In Elko – When you think of wildlife in Nevada, sharks don’t usually come to mind.

John L. Smith On The Bundy Retrial. Joyce Woodhouse And His Place In Vegas Rock History

John L. Smith On Goodman And LVCVA, And A Small Parking Issue – The Las Vegas Legends group is a collection of longtime locals who meet a couple times a year at the Omelet House on West Charleston Boulevard to talk about old times.

Quotable

Nobody will live in a community that is not safe. – Mayor Carolyn Goodman, State of Nevada (August 29, 2017)

John L Smith

