2021 State of Vegas

Screenshot: Atomic Tumbleweed by Wayne Littlejohn
Las Vegas, Nevada – Recap of the annual State of the City led by Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Hashtag: #StateOfVegas
Key Links
lasvegasnevada.gov
State of the City 2021
News release
Questions
- Is there a transcript of this year’s #StateOfVegas?
- Are there links to online resources regarding achievements and developments mentioned in the address?
Headlines
lasvegassun.com
‘Ready to welcome the world back,’ Goodman says
Embedded Tweets
Wayne Littlejohn
http://www.littlejohnstudio.com/atomic-tumbleweed
http://wayne-littlejohn.squarespace.com
Artist goes nuclear with latest Sin City sculpture
‘Atomic Tumbleweed’ unveiling set Thursday in downtown Las Vegas – 8NN
https://www.facebook.com/Wayne-Littlejohn-1929839510617012
Planeta