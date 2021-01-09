home 2021, USA 2021 State of Vegas

2021 State of Vegas

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2021 USA
Posted on

Screenshot: Atomic Tumbleweed by Wayne Littlejohn

Las Vegas, Nevada – Recap of the annual State of the City led by Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Hashtag: #StateOfVegas

Key Links
lasvegasnevada.gov
State of the City 2021
News release

Questions

  • Is there a transcript of this year’s #StateOfVegas?
  • Are there links to online resources regarding achievements and developments mentioned in the address?

Headlines
lasvegassun.com
‘Ready to welcome the world back,’ Goodman says

Embedded Tweets

Wayne Littlejohn
http://www.littlejohnstudio.com/atomic-tumbleweed
http://wayne-littlejohn.squarespace.com
Artist goes nuclear with latest Sin City sculpture
‘Atomic Tumbleweed’ unveiling set Thursday in downtown Las Vegas – 8NN
https://www.facebook.com/Wayne-Littlejohn-1929839510617012

