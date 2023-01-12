Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

2023 Cities

State of Vegas 2023

ByRon Mader

Jan 12, 2023
Photo: Frida mural (Some rights reserved)

Join our viewing party today at 5pm Pacific!

Among the things that Las Vegas does right is the annual of State of the City presentation made by Mayor Carolyn Goodman. As State of the Cities go, this is regularly choc-a-bloc entertaining and a solid overview of critical happenings. Want to know what’s in the future of Las Vegas, Clark County and southern Nevada? Watch this space recapping lthe 2023 State of Vegas:

Key Links
lasvegasnevada.govNews2022KCLV Live
Facebook
YouTube

Questions

  • Are there online resources regarding achievements and developments mentioned in the address?
  • Is there a transcript of this year’s State of Vegas?
  • What’s the over/under?

Headlines

tk

Planeta

Las Vegas, Nevada
Downtown Las Vegas
Public Art in Las Vegas

By Ron Mader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

2023 Cities

State of Vegas 2023

Jan 12, 2023 Ron Mader
Wildlife

Monarch Butterflies

Jan 11, 2023 Guest Contributor
USA Water

Las Vegas DIY Water Tour

Jan 11, 2023 Ron Mader
Ecotourism Lingo Travel

Exploring Ecotourism

Jan 11, 2023 Ron Mader