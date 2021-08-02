home USA Statue of Liberty

Statue of Liberty

By Ron Mader   Posted in USA
Posted on

Photo: Flowcomm, Statue

Spotlight on US national park and World Heritage site, the Statue of Liberty

Key Links
nps.gov/stli
frederic-auguste-bartholdi
Facebook
YouTube
@StatueEllisNPS

Recommended Listening
Iconic Designs: the Statue of Liberty – A classical emblem of a new society, free from the shackles of the Old World.

World Heritage
whc.unesco.org/en/list/307

Tours
Statue Cruises
@StatueLibrtyNPS

Headlines
“That sounds like some national park revisionism”: Watch CNN’s Jim Acosta confront Stephen Miller’s whitewashing of the Statue of Liberty
How America’s immigrants came to be “huddled masses yearning to breathe free”

Timeline
October 28, 1886 Dedication
1924 National Monument Designation
1933 National Park Designation

Wikipedia
Statue of Liberty

Planeta

New York City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.