Stonehenge

Photo: Ray Morris, Stonehenge (some rights reserved)

Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument and ultimate roadside attraction in Wiltshire, England, 2 miles (3 km) west of Amesbury and 8 miles (13 km) north of Salisbury.

It consists of a ring of standing stones, with each standing stone around 13 ft (4.1 meters) high, 6 ft 11 in (2.1 meters) wide and weighing around 25 tons. The stones are set within earthworks in the middle of the most dense complex of Neolithic and Bronze Age monuments in England, including several hundred burial mounds.

Key Links
english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/stonehenge
english-heritage.org.uk/stonehenge
nationaltrust.org.uk/stonehenge-landscape

Twitter
@EH_Stonehenge
@StoneAveWHS
@A303Stonehenge
@stonehenge
@chiggi

Recommended Listening
The original Stonehenge was in Wales

The Battle of Stonehenge (Late Night Live) – Does a controversial new plan to build a highway tunnel next to Stonehenge threaten the future of Britain’s most iconic ancient monument?

Headlines
Why could Stonehenge be stripped of world heritage site status?
Scrap Stonehenge road tunnel plans, say archaeologists after neolithic discovery
The battle for the future of Stonehenge@chiggi
Why are England’s heritage bodies supporting the Stonehenge Bypass?
We may have cracked the mystery of Stonehenge
Acoustic archaeology: The secret sounds of Stonehenge
Archaeologists: Stonehenge Not So Hard to Build After All

World Heritage
stonehengeandaveburywhs.org

A303
https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a303-stonehenge-amesbury-and-berwick-down
A303Amesbury to Berwick DownImproving journeys, reuniting the Stonehenge landscape (PDF)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A303_road

Replicas
Maryhill, Washington (USA) Three miles east of Maryhill Museum of Art, stands a full-scale replica built by museum founder Sam Hill. Stonehenge Memorial lies at the original Maryhill town site, three miles east of the Maryhill Museum just off Highway 14. Samuel Hill’s crypt is located a short walk southwest of Stonehenge on a bluff overlooking the river. Open daily 7 a.m. to dusk. Admission is free.
http://www.maryhillmuseum.org/visit/stonehenge-memorial

clonehenge.com@Clonehenge

Stonehenge

England
Roadside Attraction
Heritage
World Heritage
43rd Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

