Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, England, 2 miles (3 km) west of Amesbury and 8 miles (13 km) north of Salisbury.

It consists of a ring of standing stones, with each standing stone around 13 ft (4.1 meters) high, 6 ft 11 in (2.1 meters) wide and weighing around 25 tons. The stones are set within earthworks in the middle of the most dense complex of Neolithic and Bronze Age monuments in England, including several hundred burial mounds.

The Battle of Stonehenge (Late Night Live) – Does a controversial new plan to build a highway tunnel next to Stonehenge threaten the future of Britain’s most iconic ancient monument?

Maryhill, Washington (USA) Three miles east of Maryhill Museum of Art, stands a full-scale replica built by museum founder Sam Hill. Stonehenge Memorial lies at the original Maryhill town site, three miles east of the Maryhill Museum just off Highway 14. Samuel Hill’s crypt is located a short walk southwest of Stonehenge on a bluff overlooking the river. Open daily 7 a.m. to dusk. Admission is free.

