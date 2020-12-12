Buzzwords

Streaming = a method of transmitting or receiving data (especially video and audio material) over a computer network as a steady, continuous flow, allowing playback to proceed while subsequent data is being received

Also see: livestreaming

Headlines

Questions

How do I watch local news on my streaming device? = ¿Cómo veo las noticias locales en mi dispositivo de transmisión? (?)

Elsewhere on the Web

