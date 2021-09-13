Photo: Secretaría de Cultura CDMX, Conafe 50 años: un diálogo con nuestra historia
Street art – the next space race? – Street artists are busy commandeering as many city surfaces as their paints will allow, authorities are trying to neutralise the threat, while advertising agencies are keen to clone the potency of hand painted art.
Darwin murals grow with third street art festival – Darwin’s street art is exploding, with more murals being added in this third year of the Darwin Street Art Festival.
‘Corona town’: Cuban graffiti depicts anguish, urges courage – Reuters
Melbourne is famous for its laneway street art. But artists work in a ‘grey area’ — and worry about the future
Artists are lining up to make their mark in Brisbane streets | ABC News
For more than two decades, volunteers armed with paintbrushes have helped transform Brisbane’s busy streets into colourful public galleries — one intersection at a time. Turning the city’s traffic signal boxes into canvases began as an anti-graffiti initiative in 1999.Since then, more than 1,200 traffic signal boxes have been painted by 5,000 volunteers.
Oaxaca City Street Art
