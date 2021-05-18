home Culture Subsidiary Body on Implementation

Subsidiary Body on Implementation

Buzzwords

Spotlight on the Subsidiary Body on Implementation (SBI)

Hashtag: #SBI3

Key Links
cbd.int/sbi

Elsewhere on the Web

https://enb.iisd.org/biodiversity/CBD/SBI3/highlights-and-images/17May2021

Videos

SBI 3 English

Planeta


A request – Can you post the links mentioned on the show notes for this video and/or direct us to another web page about the meeting and speakers?

Previously

SBI 3 –Third meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Implementation
Online, , 3 May – 13 June 2021
SBI 2 –Second meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Implementation
Montreal, Canada, 9 – 13 July 2018
SBI 1 –First meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Implementation
Montreal, Canada, 2 – 6 May 2016

https://www.cbd.int/article/SBSTTA-24-SBI-3-New-Venue-Date

Wikipedia
Subsidiary_Body_for_Implementation

Planeta

Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 

