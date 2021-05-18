Buzzwords

Spotlight on the Subsidiary Body on Implementation (SBI)

Hashtag: #SBI3

On the second day of the #SBI3 online session, participants addressed issues related to means of implementation including resource mobilization, the financial mechanism, and capacity development.



Here are the highlights of the day! 👉https://t.co/m7DbqUrUKN#ForNature #COP15 pic.twitter.com/BMfZtmOpD4 — Earth Negotiations Bulletin (@IISD_ENB) May 17, 2021

"In light of the diligence and resolve I have seen this past year, I am confident that we will find a way forward together."



– SBI Chair Ms, Charlotta Sörqvist of Sweden acknowledges the challenges of holding a virtual #SBI3.



🔴 Watch LIVE: https://t.co/seItGUJ2hL#ForNature pic.twitter.com/EnB25f2lcM — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) May 16, 2021

👥Are you participating in the @UNBiodiversity #SBI3?



📓 🌳 Check out this study undertaken by UNEP-WCMC, developed to inform the preparation of a long-term strategic framework for capacity-building #Post2020!



👉 https://t.co/tQgYFSRr6K pic.twitter.com/gC8hZLlF8X — UNEP-WCMC (@unepwcmc) May 18, 2021

