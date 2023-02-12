Photo: Ron Mader, 2016 Death Valley Wildflowers (Some rights reserved)

Superbloom = Rare and exceptional desert wildflower show

Questions = Preguntas

Will Death Valley have a superbloom this spring? – ¿Death Valley tendrá un superbloom esta primavera?

Headlines

Will Death Valley have a superbloom this spring? – Review Journal

California town hopes to put tourists off the scent as another super bloom looms – Guardian

As Rains Ease in the West, Cactuses Shine Brighter Than Ever – NYT

The park is located on the eastern side of San Diego County, with portions extending east into Imperial County and north into Riverside County. It is about a two-hour drive from San Diego, Riverside, and Palm Springs. Many visitors approach from the east or west via Highways S22 and 78. From the coast, these highways descend from the heights of the Peninsular range of mountains with spectacular views of the great bowl of the Colorado Desert. Highway S2 enters the park from the south off of Interstate 8.

2016: Death Valley National Park

Beyond all your expectations – Park Ranger Alan Van Valkenburg

Death Valley Is Experiencing a Colorful ‘Superbloom’ – The New York Times

The hottest place on Earth is covered in wildflowers after heavy autumn rain – The Washington Post

Bloom signals early spring in southern Death Valley

