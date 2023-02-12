Planeta.com

Superbloom

Photo: Ron Mader, 2016 Death Valley Wildflowers (Some rights reserved)

Superbloom = Rare and exceptional desert wildflower show

Questions = Preguntas

Headlines
Will Death Valley have a superbloom this spring? – Review Journal
California town hopes to put tourists off the scent as another super bloom looms – Guardian
As Rains Ease in the West, Cactuses Shine Brighter Than Ever – NYT

2017: Anza Borrego
http://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=638
https://www.theguardian.com/travel/picture/2017/mar/16/travel-photo-of-the-week-rare-desert-super-bloom-in-californiahttps://twitter.com/blmnational/status/842081961464213505
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/environment/sd-me-wildflowers-guide-20170308-story.html
http://www.latimes.com/travel/deals/la-tr-california-anza-borrego-wildflowers-20170208-story.html
http://www.desertsun.com/story/travel/advice/kathy-strong/2017/02/26/kathy-strong-going-way-super-bloom/98441746
http://www.kpbs.org/news/2017/mar/02/super-bloom-wildflowers-days-away-anza-borrego-des
http://www.abdnha.orghttp://www.abdnha.org/pages/03flora/reports/current.htm
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-anza-borrego-wildflowers-20170310-story.html

The park is located on the eastern side of San Diego County, with portions extending east into Imperial County and north into Riverside County. It is about a two-hour drive from San Diego, Riverside, and Palm Springs. Many visitors approach from the east or west via Highways S22 and 78. From the coast, these highways descend from the heights of the Peninsular range of mountains with spectacular views of the great bowl of the Colorado Desert. Highway S2 enters the park from the south off of Interstate 8.

2016: Death Valley National Park
Beyond all your expectations – Park Ranger Alan Van Valkenburg

http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/nature-death-valley-flowers
Death Valley Is Experiencing a Colorful ‘Superbloom’ – The New York Times
http://www.nps.gov/deva/learn/nature/wildflower-update-2016.htm
http://www.nps.gov/maps/full.html?mapId=e1cac445-af1e-4719-98b3-4e3998ba8e06
The hottest place on Earth is covered in wildflowers after heavy autumn rain – The Washington Post
Bloom signals early spring in southern Death Valley
http://www.reviewjournal.com/travel/getaways/regions-wildflower-watchers-optimistic-about-2016-bloom

