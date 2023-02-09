Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

USA

Superbowl 2023

ByRon Mader

Feb 9, 2023
Image: Grand Canyon National Park, Lino gray bowl. Basketmaker iii (Some rights reserved)

Phoenix, ArizonaSuper Bowl LVII, the 57th Super Bowl and National Football League championship game, will decide the league champion for the 2022 NFL season.

Presenting our coverage of headlines, tweets and commercials from the matchup between Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City football team.

Key Links
nfl.com/super-bowl
nflonlocation.com/superbowl-tickets

Headlines
How the NFL picks its Super Bowl cities
Native Americans are protesting Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

Wikipedia
Super Bowl LVII

Places

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Phoenix
Kansas City, Missouri

