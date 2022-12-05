Sweden Links

Sweden Flag
What would locals like others know about Sweden? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Super troupers! Abba on fame, divorce, ageing backwards – and why they've returned to rescue 2021
Sweden not doing enough to protect biodiversity, new report shows
How the coronavirus is affecting life on Sweden's tourism island Gotland
These Swedish "Bike Apartments" Are Designed For Life Without Cars
Marknadsdags: "Här i Jukkasjärvi siktar vi högt" (Market Day: "Here in Jukkasjarvi We aim high")
Sweden mulls future of Arctic sleeper trains – Rail Journal
The wreck of Vasa, a brilliant disaster
My Swedish habits that foreigners just don't get
Responsible Travel Week, dag 1: Kreativitet
Responsible Travel Week, dag 2: Generositet
Responsible Travel Week, dag 3: Uppmärksamhet
Responsible Travel Week, dag 4: Nyfikenhet
Responsible Travel Week, dag 5: Empati
Kiruna was not built in uninhabited wilderness (Kiruna byggdes inte i obefolkad vildmark)
Looking Back on the Greatest Twitter Experiment Ever
Tourism adrift in national parks (Turism vind för våg i nationalparker)
Kiruna: How to move a town two miles east – BBC
Incredible Photos of a Melting Ice Hotel
Northern Exposure
Jedermannsrecht – die (beinahe) unbegrenzte Freiheit in Skandinaviens Wildnis
Inforest
inforest.se
Lessons learned after living in an off-grid rental
Astrid Lindgren
astridlindgrenbutiken.se
Recommended listening
Radio Sweden – @radiosweden
Events: Bokmässan
The Gothenburg Book Fair is the Nordic region’s largest meeting place for the written word. Debates, seminars, stage programs and exciting literature. 2022 dates: September 22-25
bokmassan.se
@bokmassanGbg
Tourism Portals
Visit Sweden
Sápmi and the Sami
Press Room
@VisitSweden
West Sweden
vastsverige.com/en/west-sweden
@WestSwedenTB
Tourism Sector
Nature’s Best
Nature’s Best Sweden – Facebook
Swedish Tourism Awards
Konkurs & springnota vid Fulufjället
ITBW Award
2010 Winner – Nutti Sami Siida in the heart of Lapland. Adventures based on indigenous Sámi culture.
Visit Sweden
The Swedish Fika = Coffeebreak
Nutti Sámi Siida
ICEHOTEL
@TheLocalSweden
@radiosweden
@swedense
@raa_se
@LolaAkinmade
@Unescosverige
@swedeninusa
@jowwen
@SwedenUN
@slowstockholm
@ICEHOTEL_Sweden
@anderskarr
@gronaturisten
Sweden official
Nutti Sámi Siida
Community of Sweden
Pictures
Things you didnt know that you wanted to know about Sweden
Archaeology
Välkommen att söka i Fornsök!
Outdoors
Swedish Outdoor Association
Parks
swedishepa.se
National-Parks
Visit Sweden
Wikipedia
Sarek National Park
Created in 1909-1910 along with a few other national parks in Sweden, Sarek National Park is the oldest national park in Europe.
Sarek is home to 100 glaciers and six of Sweden’s thirteen highest peaks.
wikipedia
Sarek National Park
Trekking Sarek National Park
Stora Sjöfallet National Park
Stora Sjöfallet National Park – Wikipedia
Stora Sjöfallet National Park
Laponia world heritage
Laponia
Rail Travel
Sweden mulls future of Arctic sleeper trains – Rail Journal
scandinavianrail.com/scenicrail/sweden/arctic-circle-train
eurail.com/europe-by-train/night-trains/sj
sj.se
Environment
Tällberg foundation
sei-international
swedishepa.se – national parks
Waste – to – Energy
sweden-imports-trash
forbranning (PDF)
The Local: Sweden’s News in English
Travel News
If it is 4pm in Stockholm, what time is it elsewhere?
Weather
Swedish National Heritage Board – http://www.youtube.com/heritageboard
Swedish Ecotourism Society
Reindeer Portal
greentraveller.co.uk/sweden – sustainable-tourism-west-sweden
nutti.se
http://www.pathfinder.se
Anna Martinez
Swedish national anthem
http://www.faviken.com
swebus.se
dengronaturisten.wordpress.com – @gronaturisten
stefangossling.de – @StefanGossling
https://www.naturvardsverket.se
https://naturturismforetagen.se/
https://dengronaturisten.wordpress.com
Baseball
Baseball
http://iof1.idrottonline.se/SvenskaBasebollochSoftbollForbundet/InEnglish
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Svenska-Baseboll-och-Softboll-F%C3%B6rbundet/176722862344243
http://www.thelocal.se/48204/20130530
Ikea
Is the IKEA Aesthetic Comfy or Creepy? | The New Yorker
Inside IKEA – ABC Radio National
Lonely Planet
lonelyplanet.com/sweden
Abisko
auroraskystation.se – tripadvisor
Abisko National Park – Wikipedia
Åre
Wikipedia
Fulufjället
http://www.panparks.org/newsroom/news/2012/boosting-wilderness-protection-in-sweden
http://www.ekoturism.org/nyheter/detalj.asp?ID=705
http://www.dt.se/nyheter/alvdalen/1.4983657-nationalpark-jubilerar-samtidigt-som-stugby-gatt-i-konkurs
Göteborg = Gothenburg
goteborg.com @goteborgcom @sofiemantzaris
https://www.gu.se/ – @goteborgsuni
https://twitter.com/rothkopfAK/status/1173663273159397376
Jukkasjärvi
Wikipedia
Jokkmokk
jokkmokk
Kiruna (Swedish Lapland)
kirunalapland.se – @KirunaLapland
wunderground.com
kirunalapland.se
Wikipedia
Nikkaluokta
nikkaluokta
Rensjön
Rensjon.com
Torsång
Torsång – Wikipedia
Umea
http://www.visitumea.se/Default.aspx?lang=en
http://umea2014.se/en/visit-umea
http://www.youtube.com/user/umea2014
Elections
https://www.politico.eu/article/sweden-election-2018-the-essential-guide
https://www.politico.eu/article/the-cost-of-swedens-silent-consensus-culture
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-europe-45461686
Västra Götaland
Västra Götaland County – Wikipedia
Simon Stalenhag
http://www.simonstalenhag.se
https://variety.com/2018/tv/news/amazon-tales-from-the-loop-1202875431
https://waypoint.vice.com/en_us/article/bj43m5/exploring-the-uncanny-sci-fi-dystopias-of-simon-staalenhag
Vasaloppet
vasaloppet: Vasaloppet is the world’s biggest cross-country ski race. Vasaloppet’s Winter Week with its cross-country skiing and Summer Week with mountain biking and running attrackt a total of almost 100.000 registered paricipants every year. Since the beginning in 1922 over 1.5 million participants have passed the finish line portal in Mora. Vasaloppet is a non profit making organization owned by IFK Mora and Sälens IF. An engine for public health and sports club activities, in forefathers’ tracks for future victories!
vasaloppet.se/en/
Wikipedia: Vasaloppet (Swedish for ‘the Vasa-race’) is an annual long distance cross-country ski race held on the first Sunday of March. The 90 km (56 mi) course starts in the village of Sälen and ends in the town of Mora in northwestern Dalarna, Sweden. It is the oldest cross-country ski race in the world, as well as the one with the highest number of participants. The race was inspired by a notable journey King Gustav Vasa made from Mora to Sälen when he was fleeing from Christian II’s soldiers during the winter of 1520–1521. According to legend, he fled on skis. The modern competition started in 1922 and it has been a part of the Worldloppet events since 1978.
Wikipedia: Vasaloppet
Wikipedia: Vasaloppet USA
https://www.vasaloppet.tv
Facebook
The museum has been updated several times since then and for the Winter Week 2017 we opened a special section about ”Mora-Nisse”, Vasaloppet’s greatest icon through the ages. The new museum offers visitors a wide view of Vasaloppet’s long history and through modern expression it shows the journey Vasaloppet has taken from being a cross-country race to becoming an arena for exercise and public health all year round.
Wikipedia
Sweden
Midnight sun
Helmer Osslund
Flygbussarna
Cities and towns
Places
Features
