Sydney Links

What would locals like others know about Sydney, Australia? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
Sydney’s newest oldest neighbourhood to help revive the CBD after lockdown
‘It’s an ecological wasteland’: offsets for Sydney toll road were promised but never delivered – Guardian
Artist finds beauty in overlooked Sydney landmarks
Urgent space-saving measures are needed
Environmental groups fear 20 per cent of open space will be lost in NSW – @LucyCormack
Old Shops of Sydney
Farewell to George Poulos, the man who made milkshakes in Summer Hill for 63 years
Sydney’s underwater world is coming to Street View on Google Maps
Lane Cove
gallerylanecove.com.au – YouTube
Wikipedia
Museums
Australian Museum
What’s on
2020 Project
Unsettled
The Nicholson Museum
The Rocks Discovery Museum
http://www.hht.net.au/museums/museum_of_sydney
Powerhouse Museum
The Powerhouse Museum, 500 Harris Street, is close to Darling Harbour, Chinatown, Central Station (Sydney Terminal), Broadway bus station (Railway Square), and Paddy’s Markets Monorail Station. The museum has vast galleries of diverse exhibitions on themes including space, design, transport, technology, fashion, music, social history, and much much more. This is one of the largest museums in Australia with a diverse collection and a strong commitment to public access. Free Radicals is a monthly series of sustainability talks. Also check out the Sydney Observatory.
Sydney Living Museums
Sydney Living Museums
Sydney Environment Institute
The Sydney Environment Institute is located on the Gadigal lands of the Eora Nation.
Dictionary of Sydney
Nearby national parks
https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/alerts
Bookstores: Bookoccino
The Year that Made Me: Ray Bonner, 1980 – After covering wars, coups and massacres, an award-winning journalist launches his next adventure – running a bookshop.
Powerhouse
Property values drive Powerhouse out of CBD
Sydney Design
SOHfestival
Sydney Morning Herald
Recommended Listening
ABC Sydney – Podcasts
FBI
Koori
Triple M
2ser.com
An interview with Jack Mundey, one of Australia’s leading environmental crusaders – With the news that veteran union activist Jack Mundey has died at the age of 90, we’re sharing this interview he did with Conversations in 2010. So many things were said about Jack Mundey. He was a conservationist, a communist and and a rabble-rouser, as well as a protector of our urban heritage. The National Trust nominated him as an Australian Living Treasure. In the 1970s, as Secretary of the Builders Labourers Federation, he led the “green bans” preventing to demolishing of heritage sites in Sydney that are now recognised as instrumental in the conservation of Sydney’s urban heritage.
The battle for the City of Sydney – New legislation to give businesses twice the vote in choosing the Sydney City Council is under attack for being undemocratic and an attempt to oust the long serving Lord Mayor, Clover Moore.
The Tank Stream – Off Track heads underground to find out what remains of Sydney’s first water supply, the Tank Stream.
The Stonemasons of Sydney – Sailing in Sydney is a majestic sight. Sheer sandstone cliffs frame the entrance and continue up the harbour. This rock which became known as Sydney Yellowstone was the obvious choice with which to build.
Trends: Sydney CBD businesses go 70% green – Today we look at a new collaboration between landlords in the CBD in Sydney, part of the Sydney Better Buildings Partnership (BBP), an alliance of the City of Sydney and 13 major organisations which collectively own just under 60 per cent — 58 per cent to be precise — of Sydney’s CBD office space.
Conversation: Clover Moore on cities – Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore gives us an insight into the future of cities in Australia and, in particular, how Sydney is shaping up. What are the challenges and how can we meet them?
Psychogeography: discovering the mental terrain of the city – In this century there are flaneurs and commuters savouring their journeys on foot and by bike. They’re taking in the smells and sounds of back alleys, recalling emotional memories at intersections and celebrating stacks of shipping containers
The Pace of Place: David Watson’s Wild Ryde – On foot and by water, David Watson embarks on a meandering suburban pilgrimage.
Saltwater People – In two books about the Sydney coast, John Ogden weaves together the often neglected Aboriginal history, the recent European history and contemporary ways of life, showing how each have built lives around the salt air, sandstone and crashing surf.
Bangarra’s first Sydney story – Twenty-five years after Bangarra Dance Theatre was founded in Sydney, it is finally telling a story from the area’s Indigenous nation, the Eora. As Georgia Moodie writes, the company hopes its latest production,Patyegarang, will change the way people see Sydney Harbour.
Australian beach culture – Despite the many discomforts and dangers, the beach has become Sydney, and Australia’s, most iconic landscape feature.
Maori in colonial Sydney – Take a history tour about Maori lives in The Rocks, Sydney.
The rich history of Maori in colonial Sydney
Eora Nation
News
Sydney Morning Herald
Pemulwuy
Pemulwuy is a suburb of Sydney and is located 31 kilometers west of the Sydney central business district in the City of Holroyd.
Pemulwuy on the Block
Western Sydney Parklands
The Western Sydney Parklands is an open space system and contains world class sporting facilities, popular picnic areas, a full length cycling and walking track and extensive ecological and wildlife corridors. Covering 5,280 hectares and the Parklands stretch 27 kilometers from Quakers Hill to Leppington.
References
Current Time in Sydney – If it is 4pm in Sydney, what time is it elsewhere?
Astronomy
Sydney City Skywatchers – a friendly astronomy group for locals
6:30pm till about 8:30pm, first Monday of the month in Sydney Observatory’s basement Discovery Room
Bikes
strange signals
Tourism Portals
Apps
Sydney Sidetracks – Download the media from selected Sidetracks stories – audio or video – and use your mobile or handheld player to explore the city’s hidden history.
Food
COlunching Sydney
10 cuisines you've never tried
Food Orbit
Stadiums
Stadium Australia, currently also known as ANZ Stadium due to naming rights, formerly known as Telstra Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium located in the Sydney Olympic Park precinct of Homebush Bay.
Factory Tours
Ultimo
Indigenous Sydney
Barani: Indigenous History of Sydney
Barani/Barrabugu (Yesterday/Tomorrow) is a new guide that showcases the history and culture of Aboriginal Sydney, from first contact to today’s living culture.
Download your copy here from the City of Sydney website.
Yiribana Indigenous Art Gallery at the Art Gallery of New South Wales is the largest permanent exhibition of indigenous Australian and Torres Strait artwork in the world.
Experience beautiful Manly Dam through the eyes of its original inhabitants with a self-guided walk. You can see evidence of Aboriginal life including rock engravings and paintings as well as axe grinding grooves. You may also be lucky enough to discover the remains of ancient camp sites such as stone tools, baked clay, fire blackened stones and charcoal. Download and print the Gulgadya Muru Map
Speaking Out - Aboriginal stories
Aboriginal Heritage Office
Baseball
http://web.theabl.com.au/index.jsp?sid=t4069
Smoke
Whale Watching
Official whale season runs June 1 to November 30 when humpback whale migration passes Sydney’s coastline
Best spots in Sydney for whale watching
Wild about Whales
Bare Island
Bare Island
First Hand Solutions Markets
Nearby
Wahroonga
Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park is located north of Wahroonga. It is the second oldest national park in Australia.
Curl Curl
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curl_Curl
May 4 TEDxSydney 2013 comes to the Sydney Opera House with a live audience of 2,000 and streamed live to a worldwide audience.
https://soundcloud.com/vydamo/hurricane
May Sydney Writers Festival
Sydney Writers Festival
ABC Radio National Sydney Writers Festival coverage
Transportation features
Sydney monorail to make final journey before demolition
Transport Info
The MyBus 1, 2 or 3 TravelTen tickets
Ferry
Travel tip: hacking the Sydney ferry
Elsewhere on the Web
Scuba
Chippendale
Sustainable Chippendale
First trial of cool roads to combat warming
Idea Bombing
http://www.ideabombingsydney.com
Idea Bombing Sydney - Concrete Playground
Elsewhere
Historic Houses Trust
Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council
Time Out Sydney
Green Villages Sydney
ABC Innovation Sidetracks
Sydney Moving Guide
Parking Day
Slow Guide Sydney
See Sydney
Sydney
City of Sydney
City Nations
Harbour Trust
Sydney Essentials – Budget Travel
Feel Sydney
Manly Australia
King’s Cross – Guardian
Digital Eskimo
Sydney Fish Market
Sydney Harbour YHA website
SYH archeological site
Sydney Visitors Information Centre
Water this month
The Commons
Sydney Bush Walkers
Art Gallery of NSW
Sydney's Convict Past – New York Times
ABC Radio National Life and Times
University of Western Sydney
World Sheep and Wool Congress (April 2010)
Warringah Council
Bondi Beach
Lost and Found — Bondi Beach
Bondi to Bronte Coast Walk
This 4km walk takes in Bondi, Tamarama and Bronte, where beachside parks offer picnic shelters, barbecues, play areas and other facilities. South of Bronte, a new boardwalk follows the coastline past historic Waverley Cemetery, with platforms providing seating and breathtaking views.
Bondi to Bronte Coastal Walk - Waverley Council
Coastal Walks Guide PDF
Embedded Tweets
Quotes
In 1788 the British established a convict outpost on the shores of Sydney Harbour. This had far reaching and devastating impact on the Eora Nation, including the occupation and appropriation of traditional lands. Despite the destructive impact of this invasion Aboriginal culture endured and is now globally recognised as one of the world’s oldest cultures.
– Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Statement
If you’re not living in Sydney, you’re camping out.
– Paul Keating
Bingo
Aboriginal – Australia – Beach – Eora – Eternity – Harbour – Opera House – Powerhouse – Sandstone – Sydney – Ultimo
Sydney
Arabanoo
Botany Bay
Arthur Stace
Auburn
Dover Heights
Randwick
Maroubra
Tank Stream
Waratah
Planeta.com