genome.gov: Synthetic biology is a field of science that involves redesigning organisms for useful purposes by engineering them to have new abilities.

Hashtag: #syntheticbiology

Elsewhere on the Web

enb.iisd.org

Embedded Tweets

At @UNBiodiversity #SBSTTA24 Plenary, next up on the Agenda is the topic of Synthetic Biology. Follow discussions online, multi-lingual link available at https://t.co/4h3PUioRKx pic.twitter.com/B0B5nKITGB — Earth Negotiations Bulletin (@IISD_ENB) May 23, 2021

The second set of #SBSTTA plenary meetings started today in preparation for #COP15 and the adoption of the Post-2020 Global #Biodiversity Framework.



Delegates discussed the @IPBES programme of work, followed by #syntheticbiology.



Highlights of the day 👉https://t.co/1GWdDpgWEI pic.twitter.com/s0M3xzV9Qt — Earth Negotiations Bulletin (@IISD_ENB) May 23, 2021

Being in the same room is better than being on the same Zoom! After a year of digital meetings, we’re bringing synthetic biology’s leading community together to Build Back Better With Biology! 🧬 #SynBioBeta2021 https://t.co/FD8sPdrP45 pic.twitter.com/ONfVZ3Ln9X — SynBioBeta (@SynBioBeta) May 19, 2021

Videos

SBSTAA-24 Plenary

Wikipedia

Synthetic biology

Planeta