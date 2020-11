Photo: Jasperado, Signage

Established on November 12, 1996, the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve protects a nationally significant remnant of the once vast tallgrass prairie ecosystem. Here the tallgrass makes its last stand.

Since 2009, the preserve has been home to the growing Tallgrass Prairie bison herd.

Key Links

nps.gov/tapr/index.htm

Facebook

Elsewhere on the Web

Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve Quarter

Embedded Tweets

Releasing into circulation on November 16: the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve Quarter. It is the only unit of the National Park Service dedicated to the rich, natural history of the #tallgrass prairie. https://t.co/zunVIIwUmz #AtBFinal6 #Kansas @NatlParkService pic.twitter.com/KaI9Q7XzeW — United States Mint (@usmint) November 12, 2020

Photos

Wikipedia

Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve

Planeta