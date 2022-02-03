home Food, Mexico Tamales

Tamales

Photo: Biulú

What’s a tamal?

Tamales are self-contained meals using corn mixture to envelop goodness of meaty and vegy varieties. These are wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves and then steamed.

Varieties served with chicken include verde, amarillo, mole and rajas. Veggie options include frijoles (beans), dulce (sweet) and chepil (a local herb).

On the Pacific coast of Oaxaca, iguana-filled tamales are a local favorite.

Another very large type of tamale is zacahuil, made in the Huasteca region of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Tamales are typically served in the morning, but frankly they are good for any meal.

Mitos tamaleros: entre la superstición y la realidad

