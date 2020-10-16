What’s a tamale?

Tamales are self-contained meals using corn mixture to envelop goodness of meaty and vegy varieties. These are wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves and then steamed.

Varieties served with chicken include verde, amarillo, mole and rajas. Veggie options include frijoles (beans), dulce (sweet) and chepil (a local herb).

On the Pacific coast of Oaxaca, iguana-filled tamales are a local favorite.

Another very large type of tamale is zacahuil, made in the Huasteca region of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Tamales are usually served in the morning, but frankly they are good for any meal.

Tamale Hunter (Caceria de Tamales)

Mëkyëjxmit mï’ïk / Tamal de Zacatepec, Mixe pic.twitter.com/MkLXJm4QN7 — Kumoontun (@kumoontun) October 31, 2019

Aún falta para #DíaDeMuertos pero hace unos días en casa hicimos Pöötsa mï’ïk (Tamal de muerto) por el Cabo de año de mi abuelo #Ayöök pic.twitter.com/j1ZIvmkGwS — Marco Antonio (@AyookMarco) October 3, 2020

Reasons to visit Mexico City: Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares hosts its annual tamal fair January 29-Feb 3 https://t.co/tF8Yu2IfWz@MNCP_DGCP ht @melisu_b pic.twitter.com/c0i0oqs5S6 — planetanews (@planetanews) January 19, 2019

Guetgu moly kën budy ni nu lany bdag gyibdua mas ati nadya benchiëng, uas nizhëng! Lazha lainy gibcwel ruëng. #UsaTuVoz #molenegro #quiavini pic.twitter.com/ZFhygKwDfZ — bunyza (@DizhSa) July 23, 2017

En Oaxaca no existe el “tamal oaxaqueño”

Hay una gran variedad de tamales que son del estado de Oaxaca; solo en los #Mixes hay una enorme variedad de ellos dependiendo de la comunidad, la fecha o motivo de celebración, etc. https://t.co/8eEJtoMmBL — Marco Antonio (@AyookMarco) October 31, 2019

El zacahuil es una receta tradicional de las huastecas; en #SanLuisPotosí se prepara con masa de maíz, manteca, relleno de cerdo, se salsea con chile ancho, especias y se cuece envuelto en hoja de plátano. ¡Un tamal puede llegar a medir hasta metro y medio!#CocinaDeMéxico pic.twitter.com/FuIwuBlINf — SECTUR México (@SECTUR_mx) June 20, 2020

Calexico

https://youtu.be/KWluXbWpbVw

Flores y Tamales, The Thread That Keeps Us

tamalesflordelis.mx

Tamale

