Tasmania Links

March 31 – The Plan For The Future of Nature Tourism in Tasmania Should Say WHAT?

The Tasmanian tourism Industry’s T21 Visitor Economy Action Plan commits the island to being “a global leader in responsible and sustainable tourism” and “being more deliberate” in “more deliberate in its agenda for responsible and sustainable tourism, holistically, environmentally, culturally, economically and at a community level”. But it doesn’t really say HOW this will be achieved. That’s where YOU come in. The purpose of this event to begin identifying HOW – what are the ways that we can create tourism activities that are responsible, look after the place, even better, regenerate ecosystems? How can conservationists and tourism operators work together better? How can the First Tasmanians, the palawa-pakana peoples, have a stronger role, greater prominence and more of a say in tourism activities? In short, how can the island set the standard others look to and be a true world leader in responsible, ethical, regenerative, nature-centric tourism? Consider this event the first of several where we crowd source practical, ambitious and innovative solutions to these and related challenges. Here’s the T21 Action Plan link: T21-T21 Visitor Economy Action Plan

Confirmed speakers – with a couple more in the pipeline:

> Kate Johnson (Tas Wilderness Guides Association)

> Freya Higgins-Desbiolles (University of South Australia)

> Can Seng Ooi (University of Tasmania)

> And YOU!

(> MC: Jimmy Cordwell)

Throat Notes

@FelixColgrave

A little story about the backyard critters you might see in Tasmania, and the things they might be doing.

Visiting Tasmania’s Best National Parks – Horizon Travel Press – @sarahtrvls

Environmental message lost as Insta-traffic takes toll on Tasmania’s natural wonders

Tasmania’s battle between ecotourism and forestry playing out in town of Derby

Mountain bike trail network splits Tasmania’s St Helen’s community

Push to update Tasmania’s ‘outdated’ parks and reserve legislation

Four new ecotourism projects in Tasmanian parkland to be ready by summer

Tourism numbers in Tasmania record another winter spike from festivals

World Heritage Committee renews criticism of Tasmanian Government’s forests plan

UNESCO calls for changes in draft World Heritage Area management plan

Christine Milne: Forestry Tasmania will never get FSC

Bruny Island logging plans could threaten Tasmanian environment, wildlife tourism operator says

Tasmanian Government slammed for being secretive in assessing new eco-tourism projects in national parks and World Heritage Areas

plan-to-put-tasmanias-south-west-on-tourist-map-fires-up-debate

Tasmania plans to open wilderness world heritage area to logging and tourism – @olliemilman

Wilderness lost as Tasmania opens world heritage area for new growth

MP under fire for labelling Indigenous organisations ‘fringe groups’ in 4WD dispute

Federal tourism figures ‘misleading and damaging’ to Tasmania

Fight for Tasmanian forest protection is not over

UNESCO rejects Coalition’s bid to delist Tasmanian World Heritage forest

World Heritage Committee rejects delisting

Government stands firm on bid to reduce Tasmanian forest World Heritage listing

World Heritage advisor alarmed by plan to delist Tasmanian forests

Logging in a World Heritage-listed forest emerges as an election issue

Lake Malbena

Anger as heritage site closed to public

Eco-tourism proponent slammed for ‘ridiculously low’ lease of island in World Heritage Area

Lake Malbena eco-tourism proposal gets the green light from planning tribunal

June 18, 6-730pm, Business, people, and nature: Social licence and tourism in Tassie

Hosts: https://www.facebook.com/wilderness.society

https://www.facebook.com/WildernessSocietyTasmania

Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens

Tasmania

I LOVE TASMANIA.

Natural Tasmania

Multi-day Walks in Tasmania

Tullah Tasmania

Tasmania Australia

Tasmania

Tasmania, the Apple Isle

@tasmaniaparks

@tourismtasmania

@envirotas

@abcnewsTas

@tasmania

@monamuseum

@TourIndCouTas

@brunyexperience

@BirdLifeTas

@SenatorSurfer

@teamswiftparrot

@wildlife_aus

@NickMcKim

@tasmuseum

@UTAS_

First Dog On the Moon’s Guide to Country Life – First Dog on the Moon aka Andrew Marlton is a Walkley award-winning cartoonist and a reformed inner city dweller. He now lives among the pademelons and wallabies on a very steep hill in the Huon Valley.

Restoring Lake Pedder – Is the restoration of Tasmania’s Lake Pedder a big idea worth considering?

Exhibition explores Tasmania’s stormy past – Tempest, the major winter exhibition at Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery, explores the parallels between Shakespeare’s play and Tasmania’s dark history.

Losing Gondwanaland – Bushfires ravaged thousands of hectares of world heritage forest in Tasmania. Ancient species are in grave danger. We go to visit the firefields.

Tasmanian night, endemic delight – Off the tourist trail in Hobart is a small reserve brimming with species endemic to Tasmania, many of which can only be seen at night.

Hobart’s history a moist affair – Could it be, that the Waterworks Reserve on the edge of Hobart is actually one of the triggers of the green political movement? Could a love of old man ferns, and of crystal clear water be at the root of all that?

Tasmania’s Three Capes Track – What sort of work goes into a walking track that’s worth $25.3 million?

The Centre – In January 1988, Australia was getting started on its Bicentenary celebrations – but in indigenous communities, many were wondering just what it was that they were supposed to be celebrating. This program visits the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, and hears reflections from local indigenous people on 200 years of trauma and triumph.

Shadows in the Scrub – When the English arrived in Tasmania in the early nineteenth century, stories justifying their anxiety about this new country flourished. This was not only an unfamiliar landscape but there was a carnivore lurking in the scrub.

How to fix what’s wrong with Tasmania – Prominent Tasmanian, Henry Reynolds and Phillip Adams attempt, in the space of a twenty minute interview, to solve the problems of Tasmania. Henry believes that to make Tasmania more relevant the state needs a new flag, a change in the functions of the governor and a reconfiguration of the upper house of the Tasmanian parliament, amongst other things.

Larapuna (Bay of Fires) – A magnificent stretch of coastline in north-eastern Tasmania was named the Bay of Fires by a French explorer in 1773 as he watched the smoke rise from campfires lit by the first Tasmanians who knew it as Larapuna. We go on a sound journey along the coast, described by Lonely Planet as the ‘hottest’ travel destination in the world.

Letting go: Bob’s gift to the environment – Senator Bob Brown has parted with the keys to his beloved Liffey Valley home, Oura Oura, in Tasmania after 38 years and the new owner – or custodian – is Bush Heritage. The house on the property is where The Wilderness Society was formed and it was the site for key meetings in the campaign to save the Franklin River and formative meetings of the Tasmanian and Australian Greens and Bush Heritage.

Christine Milne – Christine Milne became leader of the Australian Greens when Bob Brown resigned from politics in April this year. In this program-length conversation she talks about her early life and both her environmental and political awakenings.

The creation of Trowenna – Traditional stories gathered from Indigenous communities: the creation of a heart-shaped island in the wild southern seas.

Macquarie Island: ecological progress with challenges ahead

Tasmania – Mt William National Park

http://www.discovertasmania.com

http://www.tourismtasmania.com.au

Business Events Tasmania

Come for the conference, stay for the experience

businesseventstasmania.com.au

Tasmania is famous for its long bushwalks, but not everyone has the time or experience to get into the wilds overnight. Enter the 60 Great Short Walks App, which shows you how to get a taste of Tasmania’s wild places, and be back in time for tea!

Biodiversity

SeedSafe program to safeguard Tasmania's threatened flora.

http://www.inalabruny.com.au

https://www.facebook.com/inalanaturetours

http://www.inalabruny.com.au/fusion/inala-nature-tours

Inala Bruny

wcwr.com.au – @WCWRTas

utas.edu.au

tas.gov.au

premier.tas.gov.au

tasregionalarts.org.au

brunyisland.net

et.org.au – @envirotas

tayenebe

Redmap – the place to log and map marine species

Tasmanian Aquaculture and Fisheries Institute

bookendtrust.com

redmap.org.au/region/tas – @RedmapMarine

Tasmanian Land Conservancy – https://twitter.com/Tas_Land

http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/bydesign/in-the-field-visits-bicheno-surf-club—a-lantern-a-night/5657822

https://www.facebook.com/Bichenosurfclub

http://www.bicheno.com.au

http://www.bicheno.com.au/details.aspx?id=61&gid=1&callpage=index.aspx

Creative Paper

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cradle_Mountain

http://www.parks.tas.gov.au/index.aspx?base=3297

popular_attractions/cradle_mountain-lake_st_clair_national_park

http://www.cradlemountainlodge.com.au

Cradle Mountain: Overland Track

http://www.parks.tas.gov.au/index.aspx?base=7771

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2014-11-23/overland-track-repair-work-underway-ahead-of-busy-summer/5912068

Overland Track Audio Podcast Day 1

Overland Track Audio Podcast Day 2

Overland Track Audio Podcast Day 3

Overland Track Audio Podcast Day 4

Overland Track Audio Podcast Day 5

Overland Track Audio Podcast Day 6

redvelvetlounge.com.au/menu

facebook.com/theRedVelvetLounge

jan folk festival

Devonport Entertainment & Convention Centre

FATSIL AGM/Forum Poster

The Devonport City Council

The Devonport Visitors Centre

launceston.tas.gov.au

launcestonairport.com.au – https://www.facebook.com/LauncestonAirport

Aurora Stadium, formally York Park, is the major Australian Rules Football ground

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macquarie_Island

Macquarie Island Station (Australian Antarctic Division)

Macquarie Island Station webcam

World heritage listing for Macquarie Island

Mount Field National Park

Discover Tasmania

http://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2018-06-28/exploring-the-tarn-shelf-on-mount-field-with-jamie-kirkpatrick/9915700

portarthur.org.au

Tarkine Wilderness

A tourist road through the Tarkine wilderness – Bush Telegraph

If Tasmania is famous for one thing it’s the monumental battles fought over the environment. And another one is brewing. A proposal to build a road through the Tarkine Wilderness is creating unique alliances between the liberal party, the Greens and some tourism operators. But this battle is not about more logging coups but opening up a remote and wilderness area to tourism.

A week in the west: the Tarkine

http://www.abc.net.au/rural/telegraph/content/2009/s2569229.htm

http://mpegmedia.abc.net.au/rn/podcast/current/audioonly/bth_20090513_1134.mp3

http://www.tarkine.org

Conservationists fear a ‘Pilbara size mine operation’ in Tasmania’s rainforest.

Two years ago a proposed tourist road through the area prompted the then Environment Minister, Peter Garrett, to give the area emergency heritage listing and the road was stopped. That listing has now lasped and mining companies are eying off the area and the huge mineral deposits which are known to exist.

The Tasmanian Conservation Trust (TCT) is the only Tasmanian conservation organisation that involves itself in the full range of conservation issues. Founded in 1968, it is the longest continuing environment organisation in Tasmania. As a non-political organisation, it can engage with government, industry and the wider community in a non-confrontationist manner to achieve genuine, on-ground conservation outcomes.

State Library of Tasmania www.statelibrary.tas.gov.au

Sustainable Living Tasmania www.sustainablelivingtasmania.org.au

Triabunna

Bush Telegraph broadcasts from the timber town of Triabunna, Tasmania

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triabunna,_Tasmania

Triabunna

Australian Psychological Society: 2008 APS Conference: Keynote speeches

Forestry Tasmania

Activists’ Attempts to Discredit FT Backfire – Forestry Tasmania

FT involved in tourism row

Ecotourism body dumps Forestry Tasmania – Huon Valley Environment Centre

Case against Forestry Tasmania exemption begins – ABC

Tasmanian Premier David Bartlett backs logging in forestry debate

http://www.environment.gov.au/land/publications/pubs/one-place-many-stories-tas-forests.pdf (PDF)

Tasmanian Forest Tourism Initiative

Wilderness Society

https://www.wilderness.org.au

https://www.facebook.com/WildernessSocietyTasmania

https://twitter.com/TassieWild

https://twitter.com/Wilderness_Aus

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service manages almost 40% of Tasmania, in 440 reserves including 19 National Parks and the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area.

facebook.com/tasmaniaparks

PWSTasmania

Walk the talk! The entire Overland Track is now available as audio podcasts…. read more »

http://www.parks.tas.gov.au/index.aspx?base=7715

http://twitter.com/#!/tasmaniaparks

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Tasmania-Parks-and-Wildlife-Service/147512044296

Tasmanian National Parks Association – https://www.facebook.com/pages/Tasmanian-National-Parks-Association/205491769487595

Hartz Mountains National Park

http://www.parks.tas.gov.au/?base=3396

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hartz_Mountains_National_Park

http://www.discovertasmania.com/activities__and__attractions/wilderness_areas/national_parks_and_reserves/hartz_mountain_national_park

https://maps.google.com/maps/place?client=browser-rockmelt&channel=omnibox&ie=UTF-8&q=Hartz+Mountains+National+Park&fb=1&hq=Hartz+Mountains+National+Park&cid=0

http://www.tripadvisor.com.au/Attraction_Review-g255097-d592443-Reviews-Hartz_Mountains_National_Park-Hobart_Tasmania.html

Birds of Tasmania

http://tassiebirds.blogspot.com

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_birds_of_Tasmania

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife –

@TasmaniaParks

Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park

Mountain Huts Preservation Society – Facebook

Dixons Kingdom Hut – Walls of Jerusalem

New plans for eco-tourism lodge – ABC

Appeal against Council’s rejection of eco-lodge – ABC

Sell-off blow to tourism – The Voice of Tasmania

Bicycle Tasmania

Huon Valley Environment Centre

Tasmania – Joc Schmiechen/Diverse Travel

Discover Tasmania

Tasmania Tourism

Tasmania Parks

Tourism Council Tasmania

Tourism Tasmania

Franklin River – Guardian

the mercury

examiner

https://khuts.org

Du Cane Hut – https://khuts.org/index.php/the-huts/tasmanian-huts/370-du-cane-hut

https://devilsatcradle.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thRV7MEXcsc

Tasmania

Abel Tasman

Government of Tasmania

Tasmanian Devil

Van_Diemen’s Land

Eucryphia lucida

Edward Curr

Palawa kani

