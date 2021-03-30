home Australia Tasmania

Tasmania

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Australia
Posted on
Photo: Tatters, Du Cane Hut

Tasmania is Australia’s island state, located 240 kilometers (150 miles) to the south of the Australian continent (nicknamed the North Island), separated by Bass Strait. The state capital and largest city is Hobart. Another major hub for travel is Launceston.

Google Maps

Photos
Sunset

Cathedral mountain. Overland track Tasmania Day4

Mid March 2005 - Late afternoon Panorama of Hobart from Mt Wellington, Tasmania, Australia

Recommended Listening
Tasmania’s dual naming debate

How is Tasmania’s tourism boom impacting the environment and community? – The Tasmanian Government is facing renewed criticism for its push to allow luxury tourism development in parts of the state’s world heritage-listed wilderness.

2021

The Plan For The Future of Nature Tourism in Tasmania Should Say WHAT?

Parks

Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area
Cradle Mountain
Macquarie Island

Cities

Hobart
Launceston, Tasmania

Wildlife

Tasmanian Devil
Tasmanian Tiger

Features

Palawa Kani

Planeta.com

Tasmania Links
Australia
Wild Australia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.