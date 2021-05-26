Photo: Scott Liddle, Tasmanian Devil

Wikipedia: The Tasmanian devil is a carnivorous marsupial of the family Dasyuridae. It was once native to mainland Australia and is now found in the wild only on the island state of Tasmania, including tiny east-coast Maria Island where there is a conservation project with disease-free animals.

Headlines

New Tasmanian Devil pups offer hope of re-introduction to the mainland

Researchers put Tasmanian devils, fat-tailed dunnarts on diet to boost reproductive rates

Tasmania repeals the forestry peace deal

The devil is in the detail of efforts to log Tasmania’s forest

Elsewhere on the Web

zoo.org.au

Embedded Tweets

It's snowing at Cradle Mountain and this gorgeous little Tassie Devil doesn't mind one bit 🐾❄ video: Devils at Cradle pic.twitter.com/bPLt7IJfpI — Tasmania Today (@today_tasmania) June 24, 2020

Wikipedia

Tasmanian Devil

Planeta.com