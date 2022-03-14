Photo: ccdoh1, Liffey Falls (Some rights reserved)
The Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area protects one of the last true wilderness regions on Earth and covers approximately 1,584,000 hectares and represents about 1/5 of the area of the island state of Tasmania.
The area is formally recognized through World Heritage listing as being part of the world’s natural and cultural heritage.
UNESCO World Heritage Listing
whc.unesco.org/en/list/181
History
The core area was inscribed on the World Heritage List in December 1982 on the basis of all four natural criteria and three cultural criteria, at the time satisfying more criteria than any other World Heritage property on Earth.
In 1989 it was greatly expanded to cover almost 20 percent of Tasmania.
Recommended Listening
How is Tasmania’s tourism boom impacting the environment and community? – The Tasmanian Government is facing renewed criticism for its push to allow luxury tourism development in parts of the state’s world heritage-listed wilderness.
Headlines
https://amp.smh.com.au/politics/federal/government-waved-through-development-in-world-heritage-area-despite-objections-from-its-own-advisers-20181126-p50ie5.html
UNESCO concerned at Tasmanian Government rezoning wilderness areas to allow development – ABC
