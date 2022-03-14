Photo: ccdoh1, Liffey Falls (Some rights reserved)

The Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area protects one of the last true wilderness regions on Earth and covers approximately 1,584,000 hectares and represents about 1/5 of the area of the island state of Tasmania.

The area is formally recognized through World Heritage listing as being part of the world’s natural and cultural heritage.

UNESCO World Heritage Listing

whc.unesco.org/en/list/181

Key Links

Tasmanian Wilderness (Department of Sustainability, Environment, Water, Population and Communities)

http://www.parks.tas.gov.au/index.aspx?base=391

Protected Planet

Tourism

https://www.discovertasmania.com.au/about/world-heritage-areas/wilderness

History

The core area was inscribed on the World Heritage List in December 1982 on the basis of all four natural criteria and three cultural criteria, at the time satisfying more criteria than any other World Heritage property on Earth.

In 1989 it was greatly expanded to cover almost 20 percent of Tasmania.

Recommended Listening

How is Tasmania’s tourism boom impacting the environment and community? – The Tasmanian Government is facing renewed criticism for its push to allow luxury tourism development in parts of the state’s world heritage-listed wilderness.

Headlines

https://amp.smh.com.au/politics/federal/government-waved-through-development-in-world-heritage-area-despite-objections-from-its-own-advisers-20181126-p50ie5.html

UNESCO concerned at Tasmanian Government rezoning wilderness areas to allow development – ABC

Embedded Tweets

📣 The Tasmanian Wilderness #WorldHeritage site is one of only two properties that meet 7 of the 10 criteria. In 2014, the #Australian Government attempted to delist 74,000 hectares of this area, sending shockwaves through the international community.



👉 https://t.co/RXThEklv32 pic.twitter.com/mQrjZnnK5V — World Heritage Watch (@WH_Watch) February 24, 2022

'Gobsmacking in its negligence': Government ignored own advisers on World Heritage resort https://t.co/QyWXYYvo6Z — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) November 26, 2018

Wikipedia

Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area

Planeta.com