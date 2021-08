Poster

RNZ: Land Information Minister Maurice Williamson has approved the original Maori names for the North and South Islands … The original names are Te Ika-a-Māui, meaning the fish of Māui, for the North Island, and Te Waipounamu, the waters of greenstone, for the South Island.

Names of NZ’s two main islands formalised

North Island

South Island

