How astronomers decided where to point NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope – The Verge

Webb telescope launch date slips again – Arstecnica

Pandemic Inspires Surge in Telescope Sales – Sky and Telescope

Webb

Spektr-RG

Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST)

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST, formerly the Advanced Technology Solar Telescope, ATST) – nso.edu/telescopes/dki-solar-telescope – represents a collaboration of 22 institutions, reflecting a broad segment of the solar physics community. The construction phase of the project, to build the next generation ground-based solar telescope, is underway now.

Event Horizon Telescope

Rubin

Very Long Baseline Array

Virtual

Wikipedia

List of telescope types

Lagrange Points

Speckle imaging

