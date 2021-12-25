home Technology Telescopes

Photo: GSFC, NGC 180 (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on telescopes around the globe and in nearby space, including earth’s Lagrange Points

Headlines
How astronomers decided where to point NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope – The Verge
Webb telescope launch date slips again – Arstecnica
Pandemic Inspires Surge in Telescope Sales – Sky and Telescope

Elsewhere
skymapper.anu.edu.au@SkyMapper

Webb
jwst.nasa.gov
theverge.com

Spektr-RG
skyandtelescope.com
time.com

Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST)
The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST, formerly the Advanced Technology Solar Telescope, ATST) – nso.edu/telescopes/dki-solar-telescope – represents a collaboration of 22 institutions, reflecting a broad segment of the solar physics community. The construction phase of the project, to build the next generation ground-based solar telescope, is underway now.

Event Horizon Telescope
eventhorizontelescope.org

Rubin
lsst.org

Very Long Baseline Array
public.nrao.edu
vlba.nrao.edu

Virtual
virtualtelescope.eu

Wikipedia
List of telescope types
Lagrange Points
Speckle imaging

Features

Hubble

Planeta.com

Astronomy
Astronomy Links
Black Hole

