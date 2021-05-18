Teotitlán del Valle Talking Dictionary

The Zapotec Talking Dictionary of Teotitlán del Valle began in 2013. This project has received collaboration from 35 native speakers from Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca, Mexico.

Key Links

talkingdictionary.swarthmore.edu/teotitlan/

talkingdictionary.swarthmore.edu

What we love: everything. Visiting Teotitlán del Valle is one of the sweetest experiences in the world, made richer by appreciating the locals and respecting the community. One means is learning the local language: Zapotec.

Xtiuztu = Gracias = Thank you

Kudos to Janet Chávez Santiago

@JanChvzSanti

and community members who assisted:

Teresa Martínez Chávez, Guadalupe Mendoza Martínez, Bibiana Gutiérrez, Lorenzo Sosa Pérez, Noel Alejandro García Juárez, Celso Gutiérrez Montaño, Manuel Bazán Chávez, Adrián Martínez Mendoza, Camelia Lazo Chávez, Silvia Gonzáles Ruiz, Minerva Gonzáles Hernández, María Dolores Santiago Arellanes, Federico Chávez Sosa, Leonardo Martínez Sosa, Cristina Ruiz, Natalia Carreño Hernández, Camilo Alavez Alavez, Horacio Mendoza Martínez, Jorge David Hernández Sosa, Manuel de Jesús Mendoza Chávez, Froilán Carreño Gutiérrez, Edison Hipólito, Gario Ángeles, Zenón Pablo Gutiérrez, Oscar Bautista Gonzáles, Romeo Bautista Zárate, Miguel Ángel Mendoza Bautista, Francisco Ruíz Gutiérrez, Mariano Sosa Martínez, Rocío Mendoza Bazán, Juana Mendoza Martínez, Elena García Jiménez, Miroslava, Rosa Ruiz Gonzáles

Also of assistance, the professors and team from @haverfordedu

@swarthmore

@BrynMawrCollege

@blillehaugen

History

Zapotec Language Activism and Talking Dictionaries: The Valley Zapotec Talking Dictionaries began in 2012 with the creation of the Tlacolula Valley Zapotec Talking Dictionary. Lillehaugen created this using already existing audio recordings as a mock-up to show members of the San Lucas Quiaviní and Tlacolula de Matamoros communities as a way to gauge interest in developing the dictionary further. During a field trip to Oaxaca during summer 2013, Lillehaugen met with the authorities and community members in

San Lucas and Tlacolula. The feedback was clear: members of both communities were interested in developing the dictionaries further, and both wanted dictionaries that represented only the language variety as spoken in their community. The mock-up dictionary was split into two dictionaries in 2013—the first two Valley Zapotec Talking Dictionaries: Tlacolula de Matamoros (Lillehaugen et al., 2013) and San Lucas Quiaviní Zapotec (Lillehaugen et al., 2109a), the latter co-authored and locally directed by a native Zapotec speaker and co-author of this paper, Felipe H. Lopez. Soon thereafter, two additional communities joined in: San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya (Lillehaugen & García Guzmán et al., 2019) and Teotitlán del Valle (Lillehaugen and Chávez Santiago et al., 2019). Most recently, the Talking Dictionary for San Bartolomé Quialana was started in summer 2019 (Lillehaugen et al., 2019b)

Videos

Embedded Tweets

Grabando para el diccionario parlante en zapoteco de Teotitlán Del Valle https://t.co/IAjCuizHYj#usatuvoz pic.twitter.com/70nQjORuPF — Janet (@JanChvzSanti) June 6, 2017

Final testing on Talking Dictionary app for Teotitlan del Valle #ZapotecTD. Will have Zapotec lang interface! pic.twitter.com/hSGzcZpE7q — Brook Danielle Lillehaugen (@blillehaugen) May 15, 2015

Article in Zapotec about collaborative work on Zapotec Talking Dictionary pic.twitter.com/8uzLtAleDD — Brook Danielle Lillehaugen (@blillehaugen) May 13, 2015

Planeta.com